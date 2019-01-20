Michelle McCourty, Devin’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Devin McCourty and his wife, Michelle, have been married for two years. The couple met back in college and were friends for several years before they decided to date.

During the football season, the New England Patriots’ free safety and his wife live a quiet life in Massachusetts, not too far from Gillette Stadium. It is believed that they still own a house in New Jersey, and live there during the offseason. They are the proud parents of two adorable children, Londyn Brielle and Brayden Calvin.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Met Devin at Rutgers & Was Friends With Him For Years

The McCourtys met at Rutgers University, when Michelle was pre-med and Devin was on the school’s football team. The two became friends and remained such for several years, partially because when they met, Michelle was dating someone else.

It wasn’t until Michelle was in grad school — and Devin returned to Rutgers for offseason training — that the two decided to date. Their love blossomed fairly quickly and they didn’t wait too long to start their lives together.

2. Devin Proposed to Her at Disney World

Devin McCourty planned out one of the most romantic proposals, asking Michelle to marry him at the happiest place on earth. She recalled the special night in an interview with Muna Luchi Bride.

“Our proposal was nothing short of a fairytale-preceded by bits of drama to add to the suspense. We had already planned a family trip to Disneyworld [sic] with myself, Dev, his twin brother Jason and his wife Melissa and 2-year-old daughter Liana. We had spent the whole day at a Universal Studios park, went back to the hotel to get freshened up to go to Disneyworld [sic] that night to see the fireworks and for little Liana to meet some princesses that were set up by her parents in advance. Turns out there was a ton of traffic, so we missed the fireworks. Then, the monorail stopped working. So the only way out of Disney was the ferry,” Michelle told the outlet.

The McCourtys finally made their way to Magic Kingdom and Devin had everything planned out. First, they met some Disney princesses. Then? Devin got down on one knee.

“Suddenly, our tour guide gives Dev a box — and Dev pulls out a pair of glass slippers. I looked quickly at them and said aww how pretty (didn’t notice that our names were engraved on them). Then as I go to walk away from Cinderella, Dev says, ‘wait. let’s see if they fit.’ They were kids/display sized shoes so I knew it was a joke. He even got on one knee to pretend to put the glass slippers on my feet. I just said, ‘umm they’re not going to fit, get up.’ Then I look and Liana, who was sitting on Jason’s shoulders, hands Dev a small box as he remains on his knees. And suddenly, a ton of cameras start flashing in our direction. I honestly still was clueless for a few more seconds until Dev opened the box and I realized what was happening,” she added.

Of course, Michelle said ‘yes!’

3. She & Devin Got Married in New Jersey

On April 30, 2016, Michelle became Mrs. McCourty. The couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends at the Venetian, a wedding venue located in Garfield, New Jersey.

Michelle wore a custom wedding gown by Pnina Tornai that was altered to fit her exact needs. She previously spoke about struggling to find the perfect dress.

“I love all things bling and sparkle. I went to so many boutiques between MA and NJ/NY and failed,” she told Muna Luchi Bride. Her team of designers ultimately pulled through, however, giving her a one-of-a-kind wedding gown that fit her beautifully.

Michelle and Devin had a gorgeous wedding. Their colors were teal and silver and they danced to “Thinking Out Loud” by Ed Sheeran.

“Best highlight was the First Dance-dancing on clouds (dry ice fog effect) surrounded by floor fireworks. It was enchanting and everyone talked about it. Also, during the reception, epic moment of having all New England Patriots players and guest go crazy on the dance floor upon hearing the song by Rick Ross ‘Pop That’ lyrics ‘Ballin’ ballin’ like I play for New England!’ as simulated snow fell from the sky of the dance floor (we had just won the Super Bowl that February),” Michelle told Muna Luchi Bride.

4. She’s a Mom of 2

Michelle is a mother of two precious children. The couple welcomed their daughter, Londyn, in 2017, about one year after they tied the knot. Michelle documented much of her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing photos of her baby bump and photos from her baby shower.

“When today is your 29th Birthday but all you can think about is spending every second at home with hubs and your baby who just turned 1 WEEK OLD. As many blessings that God has given me throughout my life, especially these most recent years-when life changing events and decisions have, with His grace, resulted in nothing short of incredible memories, opportunities, and more than fulfilling happiness, the biggest and best blessing thus far was gifting me with this beautiful healthy baby girl exactly 1 week before my own birthday-close enough to switch priorities from me to her, but still enough time to let both of us have our own shine in the same month (except this year-she wins). I wanted my March mini-me baby and I got her in the BEST way possible as this year’s ultimate birthday gift. No one else I’d rather share my bday month with than this cuddly nugget-Happy 29 years and 1 week to US,” Michelle captioned a photo of her newborn baby girl.

Seven months later, the McCourtys announced that they were expecting another baby.

“Surprise! He beat me to it… Baby Lo will have to share her spotlight (just a tiny bit-she runs this house) another Mini Mac is coming to join her early May 2018,” Michelle captioned a cute baby announcement on Instagram.

Brayden Calvin made them a family of four on April 29, 2018.

5. She’s a Doctor

Michelle McCourty obtained her M.D. from Rutgers, graduating in 2014. She posted the following picture on Instagram of a cake that was made in her honor.

In July 2014, she landed a job in the department of emergency medicine in New Jersey. These days, however, it appears as though Michelle may be a stay-at-home-mom. While she may still practice medicine, her family has taken a front seat in her life and she seems to love being a mom and a wife.