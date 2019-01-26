Drew Lock NFL Draft Projection: Raiders & Giants Among Best Fits

Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock will attempt to bolster his NFL Draft stock when he steps under center for the North in the 2019 Senior Bowl. After a full week of practice under the close supervision of Head Coach Jon Gruden, Lock is primed to show off his strong set of natural gifts. Armed with one of the best arms in the entire class of 2019 quarterbacks, Lock will garner attention from several NFL suitors.

Oregon Ducks star Justin Herbert‘s decision to return to Eugene for his senior season has opened the door for Lock to become the first quarterback off the board in April. Along with Herbert’s exit from the field, Lock has put together a strong week of practices in front of NFL scouts. Like most quarterbacks in the 2019 class, the former Missouri standout will need to improve in several key areas before he can be completely trusted to run an offense. Despite noteworthy struggles with accuracy, Lock finished the week on a high note.

ESPN’s Todd McShay acknowledged Lock’s flaws and praised his elite-level arm strength after Thursday’s action.

Lock had his best day of the week on Thursday. He was in control and looked good in the red zone. He needs to get a little more consistent with anticipatory accuracy and decision-making, and he needs work on touch throws and when throwing on the move, but his trajectory and ball placement on the deep ball is outstanding.

Given Lock’s outstanding natural abilities, two teams selecting in the early portion of the first round stand out as potential fits for the Missouri native.

Gruden Leaves Mobile as a Believer

Quarterback Derek Carr is still under contract with the Raiders, but his days in silver and black could be numbered after a less-than-stellar year in 2018. Gruden has gotten an up-close look at Lock’s ability to pick up his offense in a short week-long set of practices. If the Missouri standout continues to perform well on Saturday, the Raiders’ interest will only grow.

In his final season with the Tigers, Lock passed for 28 touchdowns and only eight interceptions in the ultra-competitive SEC. The Raiders are in the midst of a roster-wide reset and starting that process with Lock could speed up the rebuild. He is accustomed to facing defenses loaded with NFL-ready players and he has the natural gifts to produce highlight-worthy plays on the biggest stages. Both of those traits will be valued by a Raiders team searching for a new identity.

The Giants Invest in a Youngster

The Giants will be in the market for a quarterback after finishing 2018 with a disappointing 5-11 record. Selecting Lock early in the first round would bypass other needs at key positions, but it would jumpstart the rebuilding process on offense. Pairing Lock with running back Saquon Barkley has the potential to give New York a dynamic offensive duo for years to come.

The biggest concern for the Giants would be keeping Lock upright. The 22-year-old quarterback is known for his passing, not for his mobility. Lock rushed for just 28 yards on 52 attempts in his final year with the Tigers. On the bright side, Lock’s penchant for creating plays down the field would pair nicely with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

