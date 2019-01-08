Jalen Hurts Transfer Rumors: Alabama QB Has Options for 2019

Jalen Hurts has remained quiet on his future heading into the 2019 national title game, but it would be surprising if he was back at Alabama next season. ESPN reported Hurts was on schedule to graduate in December 2018 and there will be plenty of schools interested in Hurts coming to their program as a graduate transfer.

If Hurts graduates from Alabama, he would immediately be eligible to play next season for another program. Maryland, Auburn, Oklahoma and Tennessee are just a few of the schools that have been linked to Hurts in the latest rumors. It is important to note that Hurts has remained silent on his future and has not publicly listed the schools he would consider (if any).

Maryland and Tennessee are being mentioned because their head coaches are both former Alabama assistants. Mike Locksley is the current Alabama offensive coordinator and will take over as the Terrapins head coach after the title game.

Leading up to Alabama’s matchup with Clemson, Hurts declined to comment on his future.

“That doesn’t have anything to do with Clemson so I don’t know what to say,” Hurts told Sports Illustrated. “That doesn’t have anything to do with Clemson either…I think everything has unfolded in unique ways, but I think everything happens for a reason. I’m blessed. It’s critical that we appreciate these moments and really soak it all in because these moments aren’t guaranteed.”

Rather than transferring after losing the starting quarterback position to Tua Tagovailoa, Hurts opted to remain with the Alabama program this season. Hurts’ biggest moment of the season came in the SEC Championship when he filled in during the fourth quarter after Tagovailoa went down and led the Crimson Tide to a comeback victory.

Hurts’ Transfer Speculation Heated Up After His Father, Averion Hurts, Spoke About His Son’s “Free Agency” Before the 2018 Season

Hurts’ father, Averion Hurts, heated up the rumor mill last summer by noting his son could become the “biggest free agent in college football history” if he did not win the Alabama starting job.

“Coach Saban’s job is to do what’s best for his team. I have no problem with that,” Averion Hurts told Bleacher Report. “My job is to do what’s best for Jalen—and make no mistake, Jalen is a quarterback, and he wants to play quarterback. He loves Alabama, loves Coach Saban and everything about that place. But he wants to play, and he will play…[If not named the starter] Well, he’d be the biggest free agent in college football history.”

Hurts Has Not Committed to Transferring

While many assume Hurts will transfer after the season, Hurts downplayed this idea before the Sugar Bowl.

“I’m worried about Oklahoma,” Hurts said per Saturday Down South. “My story’s far from over. We’ll see what’s up next for me…I’ve never said anything about transferring. Those words have never came out of my mouth. Those have always been kind of assumptions.”

Hurts likely did not want to draw attention away from the team, but it would be surprising if he was not playing in a different uniform in 2019. Tagovailoa has at least one more season at Alabama, and Hurts would likely need to transfer if he wants to be a starting quarterback next season.