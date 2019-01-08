WATCH: Clemson’s Justyn Ross Makes Unreal One-Handed Catch vs. Alabama

The Clemson Tigers are rolling past the Alabama Crimson Tide in a stunning outcome to the 2019 National Championship. Dabo Swinney’s team has been completely dominant on both sides of the ball, and multiple players have stepped up to make big plays. One of the most impressive moments came from wide receiver Justyn Ross, who made arguably the best catch of the entire college football season.

Ross almost made the one-handed grab look too easy, and after it was reviewed by the officials, was confirmed as a catch. This was just one of the multiple highlight-reel plays the freshman wideout made through the first three quarters of the national title game.

With Clemson leading 44-16 after three quarters, Ross had already totaled 153 yards and one touchdown on six catches. His touchdown was a 74-yard strike from quarterback Trevor Lawrence to help extend the lead in the third quarter.

Justyn Ross’ Freshman Season

Ross committed to Clemson as a five-star recruit from Alabama and was rated by Rivals.com as the No. 15 player in the nation. The 6-foot-4 wideout received 14 offers but opted to go with the Tigers and made an impact right out of the gate.

During his freshman season, Ross played in 13 games and totaled 40 receptions for 847 yards. His 21.2 yards per reception showcased the big-play ability while he added on eight touchdown catches as well. His two best games of the season came when the spotlight was the brightest to add to the excitement around the pass-catcher.

While Ross ripped off 148 yards and two touchdowns on six grabs during the College Football Playoff semifinal against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, his national title performance is rivaling that showing. The young wideout wrapped up his first collegiate season by totaling 70 or more yards in four of the final five games. He’ll enter his sophomore season with a full head of steam and plenty of hype.

