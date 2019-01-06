Chiefs Playoff Schedule: When & Who Does Kansas City Play Next?

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, January 12 at 4:35 p.m. Eastern. The matchup will mark the first playoff game of the Divisional Round, and the Chiefs first postseason game after sitting out Wild Card weekend with a bye.

The Chiefs are the AFC’s No. 1 seed and will take on a No. 6 Colts team that upset the Texans. Indianapolis closed the season red-hot after starting out 1-5. It will mark Patrick Mahomes first NFL playoff game, but Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is not worried about his quarterback.

“Every is a little faster than in the regular season,” Reid told The Kansas City Star. “But at the same time, he’ll be himself and continue to play like he has. I don’t think he’ll have a problem with that. He’s wired the right way.”

Mahomes noted the Chiefs are excited to get the postseason started.

“I think we feel that,” Mahomes said per the Chiefs site. “You feel that in the locker room. You feel that from the leaders of this team. We know it’s going to take full effort the whole entire way. You can’t be satisfied with just being here, we want to capitalize on the opportunity to be here and having the number one seed, so we are excited for the opportunity. We really are. Everyone is pumped up and we are ready to go.”

With the Chiefs on a bye, Mahomes is likely spending the weekend watching the Wild Card games. Mahomes discussed what it is like to watch NFL games now that he has a better understanding of the game.

“Yeah, I mean I think it’s even more fun to watch football games now because I understand what’s going on,” Mahomes explained per the Chiefs website. “It’s kind of like when you see [Tony] Romo calling the plays before they happen, I can see that stuff. It’s more fun now that I understand why quarterbacks are doing things on the field and being able to have that understanding makes it a lot more fun to watch.”