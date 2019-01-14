Lakers, LeBron Can Make Western Conference Finals If They Avoid Warriors Says Analyst

The Los Angeles Lakers can still make it to the Western Conference with a healthy LeBron James.
Appearing on Friday’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, FS1’s Jason McIntyre weighed in on the State of the Los Angeles Lakers and their All Star, LeBron James.
“If there’s any injury to [Steph] Curry or [Kevin] Durant, then the Lakers have a shot of beating them [the Golden State Warriors], Jason McIntyre told me via Scoop B Radio.
“The Thunder have a small shot, the Rockets have a small shot. But that’s with injuries – assuming everybody stays healthy? No I don’t think anybody from the West [beats them].”
The Lakers have noticeably slipped down in the Western Conference standings since James got hurt on Christmas Day.
No timetable has been officially set on James’ return.
However, a Lakers source indicated to me on Friday that James could miss the entire month of January and possibly all of February.
Per the source: “LeBron could ‘rush back’ and return at the end of January. But he could very well be out until the end of February, or even longer.”
“Actually as long as they don’t play the Warriors until the Conference Finals, I think LeBron will get them there and I think LeBron knows it.”
LeBron James has not missed the NBA playoffs since the 2004-05 season, which was his second year in the league and was his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Since then, King James has reached at least the Conference semi-finals in 13 consecutive seasons. “Last year, no Kyrie Irving,” said McIntyre.
“Last year’s roster was a joke – beats the Pacers in seven, beats the Celtics in seven.”
Added McIntyre: “It’s LeBron. I’m sorry, I’m not betting against him.”
The Golden State Warriors shocked the basketball world this summer when they signed DeMarcus Cousins.
Cousins recently spoke glowingly about what the Lakers did in acquiring James in the offseason.
The Lakers are struggling currently with James sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Here’s the million dollar question: Can the Laker beat the Warriors?
“They’ve got a chance,” Cousins told me.
To Be Continued!