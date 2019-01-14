Lakers, LeBron Can Make Western Conference Finals If They Avoid Warriors Says Analyst

The Los Angeles Lakers can still make it to the Western Conference with a healthy LeBron James.

Appearing on Friday’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, FS1’s Jason McIntyre weighed in on the State of the Los Angeles Lakers and their All Star, LeBron James.

“If there’s any injury to [Steph] Curry or [Kevin] Durant, then the Lakers have a shot of beating them [the Golden State Warriors], Jason McIntyre told me via Scoop B Radio.

“The Thunder have a small shot, the Rockets have a small shot. But that’s with injuries – assuming everybody stays healthy? No I don’t think anybody from the West [beats them].”

The Lakers have noticeably slipped down in the Western Conference standings since James got hurt on Christmas Day.

No timetable has been officially set on James’ return.

However, a Lakers source indicated to me on Friday that James could miss the entire month of January and possibly all of February.

Per the source: “LeBron could ‘rush back’ and return at the end of January. But he could very well be out until the end of February, or even longer.”

It is not yet known when the four-time MVP will return from his groin strain, though ESPN suggest LeBron would rather take his time to fully recover than be forced back.

The Lakers still have the best player in the world and McIntyre seems to like the Lakers’ chances in the NBA Playoffs. “I think as long as the Lakers get the second or third seed, they’ll be in the Western Conference Finals,” McIntyre tells Scoop B Radio.