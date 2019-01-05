Marlon Mack: Colts RB’s College Stats & Accolades

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is having himself quite the year in his sophomore campaign. After only getting 93 attempts for 358 yards in his rookie season in 2017, Mack nearly reached 1,000 yards in his first year as the starting RB. Mack ran for 908 yards on 195 carries for a solid average of 4.7 yards per carry. The only two backs to rush for more yards than Mack on less attempts were Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay and Browns RB Nick Chubb.

A fourth round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Mack has shown that he can become a top ten back in the NFL. Ahead of the AFC wild-card game pitting the Mack’s Colts against the Houston Texans, let’s take a look at Mack’s college career. For those who watched him play in college, Mack’s breakout season shouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

Mack Was a 1,000 Yard Rusher in Each of His Three Seasons at USF

A four-star recruit coming out of Booker High School in Sarasota, FL, Mack turned down offers to play at several Power Five schools to stay in state and attend University of South Florida.

In his very first game as a freshman in 2014, Mack rushed for 275 yards, which tied a school record at the time. He went on to rush for 1,041 yards on 202 carries and nine touchdowns in his freshman season.

As a sophomore, Mack rushed for 1,381 yards on 210 carries and eight touchdowns. In his final season with USF, as a junior, he rushed for 1,187 yards on 174 carries and 15 TDs.

Throughout his three-year career, Mack also tacked on 498 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Mack’s stats are even more impressive when you consider that he split carries with current Cincinnati Bengals running back Quinton Flowers, a standout running back at USF as well.

Mack Won AAC Rookie of the Year & Was a Three-Time First Team All-AAC Player

For his breakout season as a true freshman, he was named Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year. In each of his three seasons, Mack was named First Team All-AAC.

Mack is Among the All-Time Leaders for Numerous Rushing Stats in USF History

Mack’s career rushing total of 3,609 yards ranks second all-time in USF history. The USF rushing leader, Quinton Flowers, rushed for 3,672 yards, but he played four seasons to Mack’s three.

Mack’s 1,381 yard sophomore season is also second all-time in USF history. In what quickly becomes a trend, Mack is again second all-time in rushing touchdowns (both in a single season and career).

Though second in most statistical categories to Flowers, Mack is tied for most touchdowns in a single game in USF history with four.

