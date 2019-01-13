How to Watch MSU vs Penn State Basketball Online Without Cable

The struggling Penn State Nittany Lions will host the No. 6 Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten clash on Sunday.

Michigan St vs Penn St Preview

The Nittany Lions opened the season 4-2, including a win over No. 13 Virginia Tech, but they’ve lost seven of 10 since, including all five of their Big Ten matchups.

“We have to stop turning the ball over and start making open shots. I thought we played great at Michigan,” head coach Pat Chambers told the Daily Collegian ahead of their most recent loss, to Nebraska, referring to a 68-55 defeat to the No. 2 Wolverines. “We went toe-to-toe with the No. 2 team in the country. A shot here, one less turnover there and I think we’re a lot closer than people might think.”

Penn State turned the ball over 18 times and shot 1-of-14 from deep against Michigan. They then got trounced by No. 22 Wisconsin 71-52 a week before Sunday’s game, turning the ball over 16 times to the Badgers’ seven.

In the Nebraska game, the Nittany Lions turned the ball over just eight times and won the offensive rebounding battle 21-6, but shot just 36.2 percent to fall 70-64 on the road.

“I thought my team really competed and played hard, and that’s what I wanted to see after Sunday night. That was not Penn State basketball last Sunday,” Chambers said, according to the Associated Press. “We worked really hard in practice, and that showed tonight. I was really proud of the way we competed. Guys were dialed in. I thought we got better even thought we lost. They’re trying.”

The 14-2 Spartans are riding a nine-game winning streak. Along with the Wolverines, they’re one of two undefeated teams in the conference.

Michigan State has won their last three without Joshua Langford, the squad’s third-leading scorer at 15 points per game, as the junior guard recovers from a left ankle injury.

Head coach Tom Izzo has in turn asked more of another junior guard in Cassius Winston, the team’s leading scorer and distributor at 18 points and 7.4 assists per contest.

“Let’s face it, I’m trying to have Cassius do everything — coach the team, drive the airplane, hell of a deal,” Izzo said after the team’s most recent win, a 77-59 victory over Purdue, according to The State News. “I felt disappointed because of the lack of Josh you saw today, because he’s become a much better leader and that’s (what you’ve seen) with Cassius.”

Langford doesn’t have a timetable to return.

“Everybody’s gotta step up a little bit more,” Winston told the paper. “I just gotta suck it up and play a little bit more minutes, gotta win games, whatever you do to win basketball games.”

Winston scored a game-high 23 points and added five assists against the Boilermakers.