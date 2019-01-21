Patrick Mahomes Shows Class With Postgame Message to Julian Edelman

Although the outcome of Sunday night’s NFL playoff game obviously wasn’t the one Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hoped for, he still showed an impressive level of class. Following the 37-31 overtime loss to the New England Patriots, Mahomes received praise from a wide range of people and dished it out to plenty of others as well. But one interaction showed a lot about the Chiefs quarterback’s character.

As Nancy Armour of USA TODAY Sports revealed, Mahomes had a postgame interaction with Patriots wideout Julian Edelman and had a short message for the talented pass-catcher.

“Good luck to y’all. Go get it.” Mahomes told Edelman, per Armour.

The Chiefs and their second-year quarterback were one win from the Super Bowl, and roughly one hour after the tough loss, Mahomes tipped his cap to the team who ended his season. For anyone, and especially a 23-year-old, that has to be a tough thing to do.

Patrick Mahomes’ Performance in AFC Championship Game

While Kansas City found themselves in a 14-0 hole at halftime, Mahomes rallied the offense and fueled an impressive comeback with three touchdowns over the span of a quarter and a half. That stretch gave the Chiefs a 21-17 lead, but unfortunately, they couldn’t hold off Tom Brady and the Patriots offense, as the lead changed three more times after that point before overtime.

Mahomes did what he’s managed to all season, which is to post strong stat lines and put points on the board for his offense. Although a night when he throws for 295 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions would typically be enough to get a win, Brady got it done down the stretch.

The key factor here may actually have been that the Patriots didn’t let Mahomes on the field in overtime. Brady took time, played smart and used the whole field to navigate his way down and set up a game-winning touchdown run by Rex Burkhead.

Wrapping up Patrick Mahomes’ MVP Season

If Mahomes doesn’t take home the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player Award, it would be more than a bit shocking. Through the 16 regular season games, the Chiefs quarterback completed 66 percent of his passes while throwing for 5,097 yards and an exceptional 50 touchdowns. For good measure, he also scored two rushing touchdowns with 272 yards on the ground and only threw 12 interceptions.

Mahomes’ overall stats left him ranked in the top-two of passing yards, yards per attempt, quarterback rating and touchdowns when compared to the rest of the NFL. Most importantly, the Chiefs went 12-4 on the year and the young quarterback looks primed to be the face of the NFL for many years to come.

