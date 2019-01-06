Rams Playoff Schedule: Who & When Los Angeles Plays in Divisional Round

The Los Angeles Rams have had to play the waiting game when it comes to their 2019 NFL Playoff outlook. The NFC’s No. 2 seed posted a 13-3 regular-season record, tied with the New Orleans Saints for the best in the NFL. Unfortunately, the Rams missed out on the No. 1 seed due to a Week 9 loss to the Saints.

Sean McVay’s squad still picked up a first-round bye and they’ve now spent the first two days of wild-card weekend evaluating the potential opponents for the coming week. The picture has become more clear and we also have a better idea of how the Rams’ path to the Super Bowl looks.

We’ll start off with the divisional round outlook for Los Angeles and then break down when their first playoff game is as well as the schedule beyond that.

Rams to Face Either Cowboys

UPDATE: Due to the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Chicago Bears, the Rams will face the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round. The game information listed below for date and time remains accurate.

After the No. 4 seed Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Seattle Seahawks in the nightcap on Saturday, it didn’t provide a whole lot of clarity. Due to the way the NFL playoff structure is set, the teams get reseeded to decide who’ll play after the wild-card round. With the No. 3 Chicago Bears playing the No. 6 Philadelphia Eagles Sunday night, this meant that we’d have to wait for the outcome of that matchup.

If the Bears are able to defend their home turf and knock off Nick Foles and company, they’ll be on their way to Los Angeles to play the Rams. But if the Eagles pull off the upset and advance, then it’s the Cowboys who’ll have a date with Jared Goff and company. This is due to the fact that the lowest remaining seed after the first round draws the No. 1 seed, regardless of the situation.

Rams Date & Time of Divisional Round Game

While the Rams have had the unfortunate luck of waiting through the entire weekend to figure out who they’ll play next, they at least know when the game will be held. As NFL.com revealed in the full playoff breakdown, the Rams will be featured in the night game Saturday, January 12 with an 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff on FOX.

The early game that day will be the Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup on the other side of the bracket. In turn, this means that if the Rams knock off either the Bears or Cowboys, they’ll be playing the waiting game again, as their next opponent will be decided in the 4:40 p.m. EST game on Sunday.

If the Rams do advance beyond the divisional round, the NFC Championship Game is set for 3:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, January 20 on FOX. The highest remaining seed in the conference will host that matchup.

