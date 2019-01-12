LOOK: Tom Brady Shutdown on Instagram by Titans’ Official Account

The Tennessee Titans Instagram account apparently isn’t interested in making friends with New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. And they especially aren’t interested in letting the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback mess around on social media with one of their players. This is why Brady was shown the hand when he attempted to joke around with a former teammate.

As CBC Athletes revealed, Titans cornerback Logan Ryan posted a photo of himself as a kid wearing a Tennessee jersey. Shortly after, Brady posted a comment on the photo telling Ryan that he looks “better in a Patriot uniform” with a laughing emoji. No big deal, right? Well, the Titans official Instagram had to shut Brady down immediately.

The whole situation was pretty great, and it’s likely the team account was messing around with Brady. For what it’s worth, Brady and Ryan surely know each other well. The cornerback spent the entire start of his career with the Patriots prior to signing with Tennessee ahead of the 2017 season.

Logan Ryan Leaves Patriots & Signs With Titans

Ryan’s professional career began when New England selected him with the No. 83 pick in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He played four years with the Patriots totaling 41 passes defensed, 13 interceptions and three forced fumbles while playing in every game. When Ryan hit free agency after the 2016 season, the Titans lured him out of town.

The 27-year-old cornerback signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Titans, which featured $16 million guaranteed, as Spotrac shows. Ryan played 29 games over his first two seasons in Nashville, totaling 138 combined tackles, 19 passes defensed and four sacks.

Ryan’s 2018 Season-Ending Injury

With the Titans making a push for a spot in the NFL playoffs, they were dealt a tough blow when Ryan revealed on social media that he suffered a season-ending injury. It was a broken left fibula which occurred during the team’s Week 15 game against the New York Giants.

Breaking News: I believe the player should break his own news about his body. pic.twitter.com/YUlTiuOMnp — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) December 17, 2018

With two games remaining in the season, Ryan had totaled 76 combined tackles, leaving him 16 tackles shy of his single-season best which came with the Patriots in 2016. He did total a career-high four sacks over the 14-game span, though, and helped the Titans to an 8-6 mark prior to the injury.

Ryan should be good to go for the 2019 NFL season, although there hasn’t been an official update provided it seems.

