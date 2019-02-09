AAF Rosters: What Players Are in the Alliance of American Football League?

The Alliance of American Football League is launching and there is plenty of intrigue about the AAF rosters. Fans will see former NFL players in the AAF including Trent Richardson and Christen Hackenberg. One of the unique things about the new league is its connection to college football.

Each of the eight teams has ties with local universities and colleges. This means that local fans will see a number of familiar faces when they watch AAF games. For example, the Atlanta Legends have ties with Georgia and Georgia Tech with several former players from each school on their roster. Richardson is playing for the Birmingham Iron just a short drive from Tuscaloosa.

After flaming out of the NFL as a top-five pick, Richardson gets a fresh start and a chance to resurrect his career. Michigan great Denard Robinson is another former NFL player getting a second opportunity.

“Started writing down a lot of stuff and, look, you have a chance to play football again and get paid for it, something you always dreamed about,” Robinson told ESPN. “Even though it’s not the NFL, it’s something. Something you could do for four months and if it’s not what you want to do for the next two, three years, then get into your life…I want to go back to the NFL and this could be something that I could say, ‘Hey, sometimes I get into that coaching mode while I’m here. I start thinking about coaching, like, ‘OK, this is the kind of offense I would run.’ Stuff like that. If I was a head coach, this is how I would do it, too. If I was a coordinator, this is how I would do it. If I was a running back coach, I would want to learn it like this.”

For some players, the AAF will be a stepping stone to the NFL, but for others, it will be an opportunity to keep their football dream alive for a little while longer. Where the AAF’s real star power lies is with its coaches. The list of notable former NFL and college coaches include the following: Steve Spurrier (Orlando), Mike Singletary (Memphis), Dennis Erickson (Salt Lake), Mike Riley (San Antonio) and Mike Martz (San Diego).

Here is a list of some of the former NFL players in the AAF along with links to all eight rosters.

PLAYER TEAM RB Trent Richardson Birmingham Iron QB Christian Hackenberg Memphis Express RB Denard Robinson Atlanta Legends RB Zac Stacy Memphis Express S Will Hill Orlando Apollos QB Aaron Murray Atlanta Legends QB Trevor Knight Arizona Hotshots RB Matt Asiata Salt Lake Stallions LB Scooby Wright Arizona Hotshots WR Stephen Hill Atlanta Legends QB Zach Mettenberger Memphis Express RB Bishop Sankey San Diego Fleet RB David Cobb San Antonio Commanders

