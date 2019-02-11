Salt Lake Stallions vs. Arizona Hotshots: Updated Score & Highlights

In the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday in the Alliance of American Football, two intriguing teams in the Salt Lake Stallions and Arizona Hotshots squared off. While both teams have quite a bit of talent on both sides of the ball, the game remained close through the first two and a half quarters of action. But during the third quarter, the Hotshots and their impressive offense took control.

The matchup featured a Stallions team with former NFL players such as running back’s Branden Oliver and Matt Asiata. They also boast wide receiver Kenny Bell (Nebraska) who was a solid prospect out of college. Salt Lake is led by a well-known ex-NFL head coach as well in Dennis Erickson.

On the other side, the Hotshots have arguably the best quarterback duo in the league with former Texas A&M standout Trevor Knight and Wake Forest’s John Wolford. They also have an intriguing group of wideouts that includes ex-Philadelphia Eagles receiver Josh Huff and Freddie Martino.

Let’s look at some of the top plays and score updates through the game, which featured the Hotshots taking a decent-sized lead during the second half.

Hotshots Strike First With John Wolford Touchdown: 8-0

Matt Asiata Evens Things Up for Salt Lake: 8-8

Matt Asiata on the goal line takes it in for 6️⃣! @aafstallions | #SLvsAZ pic.twitter.com/rJXf02iJNL — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 11, 2019

John Wolford With the Long Touchdown: 16-8

Hotshots Showcase the Defensive Side of the Ball

Salt Lake Cuts Into Lead Before Halftime: 19-16

The points are piling up in the desert! @aafstallions answer with 6️⃣ of their own. #SLvzAZ pic.twitter.com/J6EMRMsrQU — The Alliance (@TheAAF) February 11, 2019

Rashad Ross With the One-Handed Grab

What a catch by Rashad Ross pic.twitter.com/yiPbb2IICN — Arif Hasan (@ArifHasanNFL) February 11, 2019

Rashad Ross Catches Second TD, Hotshots Add Another: 35-16

We can watch this all night long 😎 pic.twitter.com/fmNt3zL1Pm — Arizona Hotshots (@aafhotshots) February 11, 2019

After the interception by Steven Johnson Jr., the Hotshots got the ball back to go in and score and expand their lead to 35-16 and nearly grab control of this game. But after the score, the Stallions bounce back quickly and scored to cut the lead to 35-22, missing the two-point conversion attempt.

Stallions Cut Into Lead Early in Fourth Quarter: 35-22

Final score: 38-22, Arizona Hotshots move to 1-0 on the season

Stats From Stallions vs. Hotshots Matchup

The big night from Ross was well-documented, as he topped 100 yards with his second touchdown on the above play, finishing the night with 103 yards and two scores. He led the way offensively while Wolford threw for 275 yards and four touchdowns. Along with the quarterback-wide receiver duo, Hotshots running back Jhurrell Pressley totaled 64 rushing yards, 30 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Offense for @aafhotshots #aaf QB J Wolford crushed tonight: 18/29 for 275 4TD and 2 2PTs, 8 rushes for 23 RB Jhurrel Pressley was a bellcow: 18/64, 1 2pt on the ground, 1/30 and a TD in the air WR Rashad Ross is the top receiver in the league: 5/103/2 on 7 targets. Dominant. — #NoExtraPoints (@NoExtraPoints) February 11, 2019

On the Stallions side, quarterback Josh Woodrum left at halftime due to an injury after throwing for 103 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Matt Linehan took over and threw for 56 yards, one touchdown and one interception, per No Extra Points.

Touch night for @aafstallions QB Woodrum left with an injury at half-time after a 10/22 103yd 1TD 1 2Pt 1 INT performance Matt Linehan threw for 56yd, 1 TD, 1 INT in relief TE Anthony Denham was a bright sport for SL: 5/59 on 7 targets and moving the chains on 3rd down — #NoExtraPoints (@NoExtraPoints) February 11, 2019

As the site also detailed, two big-name receivers in this game who were expected to be heard from quite a bit were almost completely silent. Arizona’s Josh Huff totaled one catch for three yards on five targets while and Salt Lake’s Kenny Bell failed to haul in any of his three targets. Stallions tight end’s Anthony Denham (five catches, 59 yards) and Nick Truesdell (three catches, 23 yards, one touchdown) had strong nights. Beyond that, wideout Jordan Leslie caught 2-of-3 targets while finding the end zone.

READ NEXT: Arizona Hotshots QB John Wolford Had Breakout Senior Year at Wake Forest