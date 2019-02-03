WATCH: ‘America the Beautiful’ Super Bowl 2019 Performance

The duo Chloe x Halle have taken on singing “America the Beautiful” prior to the 2019 Super Bowl tonight. The two sisters were decked out in shimmering black outfits. The cameras cut away from them to show video footage of points of interest around our country, from Mount Rushmore to the Statue of Liberty. And as the two sisters sang, deaf activist Aarron Loggins signed for the audience.

The duo primarily performed in union but occasionally had brief solo moments.

Immediately following, the marching band took the field.

Chloe x Halle are sisters, who were discovered by Beyonce and her label on YouTube. The Bailey sisters have continued to rise in their careers in just a couple years and they are even nominated for two Grammy Awards this year. For those who recognize the two, you may know them from the show Grown-ish. In addition to appearing on the show, the duo also has had a hand in the show’s theme song.

This year’s Super Bowl takes place in Atlanta, Georgia, which is where the two sisters are originally from, so it seems like a great fit. A couple other performers at tonight’s Super Bowl are also Atlanta natives. Gladys Knight, the singer of the National Anthem tonight, is from Atlanta, as is Big Boi, who is one of the performers for Super Bowl Halftime.

Each of the performers this year has been facing controversy over their decisions to participate in the NFL’s biggest night of the year. This is because of the NFL’s relationship with former player Colin Kaepernick. In 2016, Kaepernick began taking a knee during The National Anthem at games and other players started doing the same. He did this in a silent protest against police brutality in our country. The next year, Kaepernick found that he was without a team and many have voiced on social media that they believe Kaepernick was blacklisted by the NFL.

Kaepernick’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, has spoken out about the performers for the Super Bowl this year and the Daily Mail reported that he particularly slammed the band Maroon 5 for taking on the gig as this year’s headlining performer. Geragos told Good Morning America, “If you’re going to cross this ideological or intellectual picket line, then own it, and Adam Levine certainly isn’t owning it. It’s a cop out when you start talking about ‘I’m not a politician, I’m just doing the music’.”