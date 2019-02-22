5 Best Callaway Golf Bags: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

One of the Callaway's most popular -- and affordable -- bag over the years has been the Hyper-Lite Zero with a double strap. And the bag for 2019 is new and improved from the previous models. Hyper-Lite is exactly what it is as it weighs only 2.5 pounds, which is Callaway's lightest stand bag.

Made of lightweight nylon, the bag is 25 percent more durable than the previous model and it includes improves zippers, including the YKK zippered valuables pocket.

Other highlights of the 2019 Hyper-Lite Zero a four-way top with full-length dividers to hold 14 clubs, sturdy carbon fiber legs, and plenty of storage, including a ball pocket, two apparel pockets, and a cell phone sleeve.

The color scheme pictured above is the Epic Flash, which is also the name of Callaway's newest driver for 2019.