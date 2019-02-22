5 Best Callaway Golf Bags: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)

If you’re a golfer, you know how much of a player Callaway is, especially when it comes to equipment. So what are the best Callaway golf bags for 2019?
We’ve compiled a list below of some of Callaway’s most popular golf bags, both stand and cart. So take a look through to see what the best option is for you.
One of the Callaway's most popular -- and affordable -- bag over the years has been the Hyper-Lite Zero with a double strap. And the bag for 2019 is new and improved from the previous models. Hyper-Lite is exactly what it is as it weighs only 2.5 pounds, which is Callaway's lightest stand bag.
Made of lightweight nylon, the bag is 25 percent more durable than the previous model and it includes improves zippers, including the YKK zippered valuables pocket.
Other highlights of the 2019 Hyper-Lite Zero a four-way top with full-length dividers to hold 14 clubs, sturdy carbon fiber legs, and plenty of storage, including a ball pocket, two apparel pockets, and a cell phone sleeve.
The color scheme pictured above is the Epic Flash, which is also the name of Callaway's newest driver for 2019.
If you're not a course walker, the Callaway Golf Chev Org Cart Bag is one of the company's more popular model as it boasts style and a ton of storage.
It features 10 pockets, including two large apparel pockets, one for golf balls, a water-resistant velour lined valuables pocket, an easy access equipment pocket, and a spacious cooler compartment. The Chev Org also has a pen holder and glove attachment.
Weighing 4.8 pounds, the bag has a 14-way top with easy grab handles. New for the 2019 model is the non stadium top which helps your wedges to sit flush so there is no hang.
This particular color is Red/White/Black, but others are available. Check out all the 2019 Callaway Golf Chev Org Cart Bags at Amazon for more options.
The Rogue Staff is one of the best Callaway golf bags even though it is last year's model. It offers ample storage and other cool features at a good price.
The bag has a 6-way, 10-inch diameter top with velour-wrapped dividers for extra club protection. Storage-wise, the Rogue Staff has 9 total pockets, including those for apparel, golf balls, valuables, and other vital course equipment.
Other unique features of the Rogue Staff Bag are the perfectly balanced base, a magnetic closure pocket for your GPS or rangefinder, a matching rain hood, and a full-length umbrella sleeve.
While it is heavier than most bags -- it weighs 11 pounds -- it'll be best for those who use a cart, though it does include a Chrome Soft single strap for maximum comfort and easy carrying.
If you're in the market for a great bag at a bargain price, then look no further than the Callaway Golf Chev Stand Bag. Sure, it's the 2018 model, but the price is right at under $150.
Some of the top features of the bag are a 5-way top with full-length dividers, an easy grab handle, built-in tee holder, glove attachment area, and plenty of storage, including a velour-lined valuables pocket, an insulated water bottle pocket, a golf ball compartment, and a full-length apparel pocket. The Chev Stand Bag also has a double-strap for added comfort and easy carrying.
The bag, which weighs just over 5 pounds, is available in 6 bright color schemes -- Black/Red/White (pictured), Black/Titanium/White, Navy/Blue/Neon Green, Navy/Silver/Green, Red/Navy/White, and White/Teal/Violet.
The Fusion 14 Stand Bag is one of Callaway's more popular items thanks to its functionality and price.
Weighing in at just under 6 pounds (5.7 to be exact), it features a 14-way top with full-length dividers to keep your clubs organized and protected. And it has plenty of storage, including magnectic pockets for valuables and rangefinders, an insulated water bottle pocket, a cell phone sleeve, and the compartments for gear and golf balls.
Another cool highlight is a Bluetooth speaker pocket for the JLab Audio Crasher Mini, though the speaker is not included.
The Fusion 14 also has a comfortable double carry strap system for easy transport.