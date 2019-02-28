Bryce Harper Memes Surface Following Deal With Phillies

Bryce Harper has agreed to a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Harper’s deal is worth a reported $330 million over 13 years.

“According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, Harper’s deal with the Phillies will be for 13 years and will not include any opt-outs. The contract’s $330 million salary is a new record for overall dollars, topping the $325 million of Giancarlo Stanton,” Sports Illustrated reports.

It didn’t take long for memes and jokes to surface following one of the biggest deals in baseball history. You can see some of the best ones below.

With rumors circulating that Harper was going to sign with the Dodgers or the Cubs, many were fairly surprised to hear that he agreed to go to Philly. More shocking, of course, was the deal he agreed to.