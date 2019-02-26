DeMarcus Cousins, Draymond Green Would Lose To Rasheed Wallace Says Ex Player

DeMarcus Cousins is a big guard!

At 6’11 he can shoot the J, drive, pass, block shots, rebound and push the rock on the fast break.

On Monday night, Boogie notched 24 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3 Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and a steal in 31 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets.

Simply put: He’s a stat stuffer!

Cousins is struggling with his jumper, currently, but he’ll be okay.

Just last season, Boogie averaged 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the New Orleans Pelicans before tearing his Achilles in January.

Boogie has handled his recovery well in his return this season.

Per CBS Sports: Cousins scored a season high on his way to his fourth consecutive double-double. Moreover, he cracked the 30-minute threshold for the first time this season, indicating that he’s on his way to carving out a larger role than the 23.8 minutes he’s averaged across his 13 appearances this season.

With his solid numbers with the Warriors, it feels like he’s channelling an inner-Kevin Garnett or Rasheed Wallace while playing for the Dubs.

“I don’t think I could go wrong with either one,” Cousins told me this summer.

“They’re both champions, they’re proven, they’re elite.”

Rasheed Wallace was no joke defensive or offensively. A University of North Carolina product by way of North Philadelphia Simon Gratz High School, the four-time NBA All Star and NBA Champion, averaged 14 points and 6.7 rebounds for his career and played with a chip on his shoulder the size of a boulder.

Hey, did you know that ‘Sheed holds the single-season record for technical fouls?

In the 2000-01 NBA season, he received 41 technical fouls over a span of 80 games; which calculates to about one technical foul for every two games.

Sound like someone we know?

During the 2016-2017 NBA season, Demarcus Cousins was suspended by the NBA after picking up his 16th technical foul against the Chicago Bulls. That set a record marking the earliest a player has ever been suspended for exceeding the amount of technical fouls allowed over the course of a season.

Bottom line: Boogie and ‘Sheed can play!

Million Dollar Question: Who would win in a one-on-one between Rasheed Wallace and DeMarcus Cousins?

“In their prime, that’s tough,” retired NBA big man, Dale Davis told me.

Davis played with Wallace when they were both members of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Today is officially National Rasheed Wallace Appreciation Day (*and his 44th birthday*) pic.twitter.com/lPWbVh3e6Q — The Ringer (@ringer) September 17, 2018

“I’m gonna have to go with Rasheed. He can do a lot of things that DeMarcus isn’t able to show.”

That doesn’t mean that Davis isn’t a fan of Cousins, he actually is, the game has just evolved.

“I think in today’s game, for the bigs, we were taught to win the war in the he paint,” he said.

“Whoever wins, the paint usually wins the prize of the series. I think guys, two of them are on the same team; in Draymond [Green] and Demarcus [Cousins] has grit, has the old school style of play and mixes it up on the block. Draymond, he switches the mold of a lot of guys back in our day.”

So who would win one on one between Draymond Green and Rasheed Wallace?

“Rasheed is quicker off the dribble and with his length,” said Davis.

“I think he’d be able to keep up with Draymond, a bit more athletic.”