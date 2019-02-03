Megan Zuerlein, Greg’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kicker Greg Zuerlein and his fellow Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in tonight’s Super Bowl LIII showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. As always, Zuerlein will have the support of his wife, Megan, cheering him and his team on.

Megan Zuerlein (nee Kreifels) grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is a devoted wife and mother and a former athlete in her own right, having played soccer in high school and college.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She’s a Proud Member of Rams Nation

Megan is a huge supporter of her husband and is a proud member of Rams Nation. While her Instagram account is set to private, Megan is fairly active on Twitter. She uses the social media platform to share posts about the Rams and about her husband — it’s clear she’s his number one fan!

Although Megan doesn’t post too often — she’s a busy mom of four – she has been fairly active in recent weeks, obviously excited that her hubby is heading to the Super Bowl.

You can check out her two most recent tweets below.

Awe and what a SWEET VICTORY Monday it is!! 💙🐏🏈 https://t.co/QOIgoEdxpJ — Megan Zuerlein (@Megzuerlein) January 21, 2019

Megan will likely be cheering for the Rams in Atlanta tonight.

2. She’s a Mom of 4 & Lives in Thousand Oaks, California

Megan Zuerlein is a mother to four children, daughters Emma and Morgan and sons Greg Jr. and Samuel.

Their first daughter, Emma, was born in 2014. The couple then welcomed their second child, daughter Morgan, making them a family of four in 2015. The couple’s oldest male child, Greg Jr., joined their family in 2016.

Greg Jr. was born in August, just as his dad was gearing up for the football season. Just after he was born, Megan posted the following photo on Twitter. As you can see, she was watching a pre-season game from her hospital room while her newborn snoozed.

In 2018, the Zuerlein family grew by one. Samuel Gene joined the family on November 18.

“Last night our family grew by 6lbs, 3oz, 10 little fingers, and 10 little toes. Welcome to the world, Samuel Gene Zuerlein. Thank you for being the greatest distraction we could’ve prayed for during this tragic time in our community. You are so incredibly loved,” Megan tweeted after welcoming her newborn.

The family of six lives in Thousand Oaks, California.

3. She Graduated From Creighton University & Is a Registered Nurse

Terry and Barbara Kreifels welcomed their daughter Megan in 1989. Megan has two siblings, a sister named Amanda and a brother named Justin.

According to a Facebook page that appears to belong to Megan, she graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, with a nursing degree.

“Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university bridging health, law, business and the arts and sciences for a more just world,” reads the school’s description on its website.

Before going to Creighton, she went to Hastings where she was a star athlete (you’ll read about that later on).

After graduation, Megan went to work as an orthopedic nurse at St. Anthony’s Medical Center. She then worked as a registered nurse at Gateway Endoscopy Center.

It doesn’t look like Megan has worked outside of the home since she and Greg started having children. Being a stay-at-home mom of four children — under the age of 5 — is a lot of work!

4. She Met Greg in High School

Megan met her now-husband in high school; they both attended Pius X High School in Lincoln, Nebraska. After high school, the two went to different colleges — Greg played football at the University of Nebraska Omaha, while Megan headed to Hastings — but they kept their relationship going and eventually got engaged.

Zuerlein was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. And Megan was by his side through it all.

She married him on April 27, 2013.

5. She Was Named State College Athlete of the Year in 2011

Megan was a star athlete in college. She played soccer during her time at Hastings and was honored as the Lincoln Journal Star State College Female Athlete of the Year in 2011, according to the Journal Star. During that season as goalie, she stopped 63 of 76 shots. “She posted a 15-2-1 record in goal and 12 shutouts in the season that started 1-4-1.”

“We came together as a team, and the team chemistry made it so much fun, we just never wanted to see the season end,” Megan said at the time. “We never expected to get to the finals of the national tournament, but I felt like we played better and better as a team and we started to expect to keep going, even though if you asked at the beginning of the season if we’d get that far, none of us would say the championship game,” she added.