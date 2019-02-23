James Harden’s Rumored Girlfriend Is Instagram Model Arab Money

James Harden has been linked to potential girlfriend Arab Money. The Instagram model has been spotted attending Rockets games and despite other rumors it appears the two are still an item. Sports Gossip reported Harden sent her flowers for Valentine’s Day. Arab Money posted a video of the flowers on Instagram and the card was signed “J.H.” which would be Harden’s initials.

The model was in attendance when Harden scored 61 points on the Knicks in January. When Harden notched a triple-double against the Warriors she posted a box score on Instagram with Harden’s stats circled.

Black Sports Online posted this video from Arab Money’s Instagram Stories of her watching Harden score 50 points last December.



Sports Gossip reported the couple has been dating since at least April of 2018, and Harden was spotted celebrating her birthday in Miami.

James has been seeing the Arab Instagram model since at least early April back when we were the first ones to report the relationship. The girl goes by the name “Arab Money.” And according to sources, she’s still James’ main chick. Looks like James was spotted celebrating her birthday with her in Miami.

Harden Was Previously Linked to Singer Ashanti

Terez Owens reported on April 28, 2018 that singer Ashanti attended a Rockets playoff game and sat with Harden’s family. The two were thought be dating prior to the latest news of Harden and Arab Money.

This comes to us via our super solid source close to James Harden. “James Harden put Ashanti up at a Houston hotel, then she sat with his family at the game and he bought her flowers. They are 100% in a relationship” James is a player, but he is getting older

Harden’s Ex-Girlfriend Is Khloe Kardashian

Years ago, Harden was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian before the couple broke up. During a 2017 Sports Illustrated interview, Harden alluded to not liking the attention the relationship brought him given Kardashian is also a celebrity.

“I didn’t like all the attention,” Harden told Sports Illustrated. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

It will be interesting to see if things between Harden and Arab Money work out.