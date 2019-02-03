Jared Goff & Halle Berry: How the Play Confused the Actress

Los Angeles Rams Quarterback Jared Goff shouted an audible “Halle Berry” during a play, and it confused the famous actress when he did it. The Halle Berry play led to a much-publicized Twitter exchange between Berry and Goff.

Goff squares off against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots for Super Bowl 2019. The whole Halle Berry thing started when the site, The Rush, shared this tweet in November 2018: “Goff using @halleberry as an audible in the #Seahawks #Rams game is incredible. 😂”

Halle Berry, the actress, then shared the tweet about Halle Berry, the play, in 2018, and wrote, “Hold up. @JaredGoff16 @RamsNFL – What is a ‘Halle Berry’?? 🤔😂” Here’s that tweet:

Here’s what you need to know:

Jared Goff Told Halle Berry That His Favorite Play Was…Halle Berry

It’s my favorite play ever https://t.co/YLWi7c3DNE — Jared Goff (@JaredGoff16) November 12, 2018

It didn’t take long for the quarterback to respond to the Hollywood actress on Twitter. “It’s my favorite play ever,” Goff explained, after a CBS broadcast picked up the audible.

What is the Halle Berry play? According to SBNation, “It appears to be a jet sweep with an option pass to the tight end.” The play first gained attention when “Goff hit tight end Tyler Higbee on the ‘Halle Berry’ and the Rams gained eight yards,” SBNation reports.

Halle Berry’s Response Made Jared Goff a ‘Giddy Kid’

ESPN reported that Jared Goff was ecstatic when he learned that Halle Berry heard his play. The network described him as a “giddy kid.” After all, it’s…Halle Berry.

“Wait, hold on, are you serious?” Goff said, according to ESPN. “She heard it!”

Actually, though, Sean McVay, the Rams’ coach, called the Halle Berry play.

“It’s so funny,” Goff said. “The thing is, when [McVay] called it, I was like, ‘It’s so quiet right now, this is going to get on TV.'”

Although Halle Berry and Jared Goff sound good together, CBS reminded everyone that he was only 7-years-old when she won an Academy Award for the movie Monster Ball. Believe it or not, but Halle Berry is 52-years-old. As for Jared Goff? He’s only 24-years-old, so there’s quite a large age gap between the two.

Sean McVay Has Been Mysterious When Discussing the Play

So why the heck is the play named for Halle Berry in the first place? Sean McVay isn’t giving up that answer, but he provided a teasing hint.

“She’s a very attractive woman that players know,” McVay said to ESPN. “And it’s related to the play.” But, the network reported, he declined to explain further.

Other players poked fun at the entire situation. Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth responded with a bunch of emojis that indicated he was laughing so hard he was crying. Former Rams QB Dan Orlovsky tweeted, “Easy there young fella.”

In August 2018, Jared Goff discussed audibles, telling ESPN, “Ooh. Well, ‘LeBron’ is going to be an audible. I’ll try to mix in a ‘Curry’ or ‘Draymond,’ ‘Taylor Swift,’ ‘Adam Sandler’ or ‘Happy Gilmore’– that’s a good one. We’ll get ‘Sam’ in there. That means let the clock run out.”