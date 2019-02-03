Jared Goff’s Parents: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jared Goff is appearing in his first ever Super Bowl tonight, as his Los Angeles Rams take on the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

As he has at every step of his career, Goff will have the steadfast support of his parents, dad Jerry and mom Nancy.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. They Are Super Supportive & Proud of Their Son

At age 24, Jared Goff has been playing football for two-thirds of his life, and in that time, he’s had the love and support of his parents all along.

“It’s pretty incredible, it’s a dream come true for him. He’s been playing for 16 years now (beginning with the San Marin Pop Warner league), and it’s so exciting,” mom Nancy Goff told CBS’s KPIX 5 in San Francisco.

“Proud as can be. To see the progression he has made over the years … We are just happy for him. This community has been so great up here in Novato — really strong backing. It’s really neat hearing all the nice things people have to say in terms of supporting Jared,” dad Jerry Goff added.

Additionally, Goff credits his parents for his calm persona.

“It’s something I was kind of born with, how I grew up and how I’ve been. I attribute it to my parents and the way they raised me. I just try to understand that it’s still just a game and have fun with it,” Goff told the media during a press conference in Atlanta, Georgia.

2. His Dad Was a Major League Baseball Player

Jerry Goff also played ball for the University of California — baseball that is. Initially drafted out of high school — by the Oakland Athletics in 1983 and the New York Yankees in 1984 — Jerry Goff opted to attend UC-Berkeley. In fact, according to the university’s website, the elder Goff is tied for ninth all-time in career home runs, with 29.

After making the decision to go pro, Jerry Goff was picked in the third round of the 1986 Major League Baseball Draft by the Seattle Mariners. After time in the Seattle farm system, he was traded to the Montreal Expos, for whom he made his major league debut in 1990. According to Fox Sports, Jerry Goff played two seasons each for the Expos, the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Houston Astros, primarily in the role of catcher.

As a member of the Astros, Jerry Goff set the kind of record players wish wasn’t tracked. On May 12, 1996, during his last season in the major leagues, he tied the record for most passed balls allowed in a single game, six, when facing his former team, the Expos. That put him a three-way tie with Harry “Rube” Vickers and Geno Petralli; Vickers was primarily a pitcher and set the mark in 1902 in his sole outing as a catcher.

3. Goff Is Very Close to His Mom, Nancy

Jared Goff is very close to his family, particularly to his mom. Nancy Goff works as a mortgage advisor for Flagstar Bank.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mom! Love you so much! Thanks for all you do for me and our family,” he captioned a pic with his mom on Instagram last May.

According to Bleacher Report, Nancy Goff even served as Jared’s “date” for the 2016 NFL Draft. The two did the red carpet together, where Jared addressed the prospect of being picked No. 1 overall by the Rams. When asked if she had preferred he be selected by Los Angeles to keep him in the state of California, Nancy’s response was exactly what you’d expect from a proud and supportive mom.

“I just want him to go to a team that wants him and where he’ll be successful… Anywhere he goes will be great,” Nancy Goff told NFL Network’s Melissa Stark.

4. Their Daughter Got Married in 2017

Nancy and Jerry Goff are also parents to a daughter, Lauren. The Goff kids are incredibly close and spend a great deal of time together as a family. Jared Goff often posts photos of his sister on social media, many of which are met with comments like, “Goff, your sister is a babe,” or “bro, hook me up with your sister.”

Alas, Lauren Goff isn’t single. In 2017, she married her husband, Mason Butts. Mason is a graduate of the University of California, Los Angeles, and works as a high school chemistry/biology teacher, according to his LinkedIn page.

5. His Parents Relish Telling Stories About Him

During a recent sit down with CBS’s KPIX 5 in the Goff family’s home, Nancy recalled a heart-warming story about her son and Los Angeles offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, one of Hared’s teammates. It seems Whitworth’s son had recently dealt with the loss of his pet fish, so Jared Goff offered to get him a new one.

“He picked the little Whitworth boy [Michael] up at school. He drove him to the fish store. Pick up a couple new fish — Goff and Gurley. That kind of stuff means more to me than anything he will ever accomplish [playing football],” Nancy Goff told Vern Glenn.

Whitworth opened up to Colin Cowherd about the event, calling Jared Goff “a tremendous kid.”

“Whitworth was stunned that such a young quarterback like Goff would take the time out of his day off to do something like that for his son – especially considering the timing with the Rams preparing to take on the Seahawks in Week 5,” Whitworth said, according to USA Today’s Rams Wire.

As an interesting follow-up, according to ESPN, Jared Goff has promised to buy Michael Whitworth a shark if the Rams win the Super Bowl, saying “I know your parents will be thrilled.”

