Orlando Apollos vs. San Antonio Commanders: Updated Score & Highlights

With Week 2 of the Alliance of American Football underway, fans were treated to a game between two teams who picked up victories in their openers. The Steve Spurrier-led Orlando Apollos faced the San Antonio Commanders in a matchup featuring two of the league’s better quarterbacks.

Both the Apollos and Commanders have talented offensive groups, and they were on display at various points through the early stages of this game. After Orlando rolled past the Atlanta Legends 40-6 in Week 1, they were favored over San Antonio, who knocked off the San Diego Fleet 15-6.

In Orlando’s opening victory, it was quarterback Garrett Gilbert’s 227 passing yards and two touchdowns that led the way. Wide receiver’s Charles Johnson (four catches, 60 yards) and Jalin Marshall (three catches, 51 yards, one touchdown) also impressed while running back Akeem Hunt totaled 73 yards on 10 carries.

On the other side, San Antonio quarterback Logan Woodside racked up 255 yards in the opener, but couldn’t find the end zone and threw two interceptions. The wide receivers took center stage, as Mekale McKay (five catches, 80 yards), Alonzo Moore (three catches, 78 yards) and Greg Ward Jr. (five catches, 65 yards) all had solid showings.

We’re going to dive into the highlights for this game along with an updated look at the score. Following the game, a breakdown of the final stats will be provided as well.

Updated Score & Highlights: San Antonio vs. Orlando

Note: Highlights courtesy of the Alliance of American Football or specific teams. Stats courtesy of either AAF.com or No Extra Points.

Kenneth Farrow Puts Commanders on Board First: 6-0

De’Marcus Ayers With the One-Handed Grab

Only one hand in the Ayers. 😏#TakeCommand⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KyX1COANHb — San Antonio Commanders (@aafcommanders) February 17, 2019

Evan Rodriguez Extends San Antonio’s Lead: 12-0

De’Von Smith TD Run Cuts Into Lead: 12-8

Jalin Marshall With Long Gain For Apollos

57-yard pickup for the @aafAPOLLOS and Steve Spurrier is a fan. pic.twitter.com/rXICLJXSpA — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 17, 2019

After Field Goal, Charles Johnson TD Gives Apollos Lead: 17-15

Two Field Goals & Defensive TD Later, San Antonio Takes Over: 29-17

Garrett Gilbert Hits Jalin Marshall to Tie Game: 29-29

Pick-Six Gives Apollos Lead During Fourth Quarter: 37-29

Final score: 37-29 Orlando Apollos

READ NEXT: Highest Paid AAF Players Not Near Colin Kaepernick’s Reported Request