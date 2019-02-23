Dustin Johnson & Girlfriend Paulina Gretzky Are Back to Normal in 2019

Dustin Johnson and girlfriend Paulina Gretzky spent much of 2018 dodging rumors that their relationship had ended. Shortly after wiping photos of Johnson from her Instagram page, Gretzky made an appearance at the 2018 Ryder Cup in September, a sign that the couple was trying to work things out.

As Johnson enters the meat of the PGA Tour schedule, things appear to be back to normal for the couple. Gretzky posted several photos of the couple vacationing together in Maldives. Gretzky posted a photo of the couple kissing on the beach on January 27th.

“Paradise Found📍 @djohnsonpga,” Gretzky’s Instagram caption read.

Gretzky posted another photo a few days earlier showing the couple kissing under a starry sky.

“Dreams really do come true ✨💫 thank u @djohnsonpga @astro_matt27,” Gretzky noted.

Johnson is also back to posting photos of Gretzky. The pro golfer posted a photo on October 14, 2018 of the couple attending a Kid Rock concert.

“Thanks kid for an amazing show @paulinagretzky,” the Instagram caption read.

Johnson Is a Contender for the WGC Mexico Championship

Johnson leads the field heading into the weekend at the WGC Mexico Championship in Mexico City. With life away from the golf course back to normal, Johnson appears poised to have a strong 2019.

“I just enjoy playing this kind of golf,” Johnson told ESPN. “It makes you focus. You got to think. And you’re doing a lot of calculations with the numbers and trying to figure out how far the ball is going to actually go. So I enjoy it. It does set up well for me.”

Gretzky & Johnson Have 2 Kids Together: River & Tatum

Gretzky and Johnson are the proud parents of two children, River and Tatum. Johnson has noted in the past that becoming parents helped their relationship.

“I think the biggest thing for me was when me and Paulina had our son, Tatum, that was probably the biggest change in my life,” Johnson said, per CBS Sports. “That probably contributed to a lot of my success. It changes your perspective on things. For me … him and Paulina are the most important things in my life. And golf, obviously I love to play it and it’s very important, but at the end of the day, I still get to go home to them. No matter what kind of day I had, it always gets better when I see Tatum.”

Amidst rumors that the couple was no longer together, Johnson released a statement via Twitter on September 11, 2018.