Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup After Markelle Fultz, Tobias Harris Trades

The Philadelphia 76ers opted to make the trade many were curious if they would. In turn, the future of Markelle Fultz is now known, and he will continue his career with the Orlando Magic. As The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported, the Sixers will send Fultz to the Magic and in exchange will add Jonathan Simmons, one first and one second-round draft pick.

Orlando is sending Jonathon Simmons, OKC first-round pick, and Cleveland second-round pick for Fultz. https://t.co/gW23j7DAIU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 7, 2019

Beyond that, ESPN’s Zach Lowe detailed that the 2020 first-round pick from the Oklahoma City Thunder is protected and was one they previously held. It was originally acquired in the Jerami Grant trade.

Sixers initially got that protected 2020 first-round pick from OKC in the Jerami Grant deal. Now getting it back from Orlando here. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) February 7, 2019

Overall, the fact the Sixers received a first-round selection for Fultz is impressive, as his value wasn’t all that high when the deadline approached. But they’ve picked up an intriguing player in Simmons as well as two picks in the process.

Sixers Roster & Starting Lineup After Markelle Fultz Trade

*Notates expected starter

C: Joel Embiid*, Boban Marjanovic, Justin Patton, Amir Johnson

PF: Tobias Harris*, Mike Scott, Jonah Bolden

SF: Jimmy Butler*, James Ennis, Furkan Korkmaz, Haywood Highsmith

SG: JJ Redick*, Jonathan Simmons, Zhaire Smith (injured), Shake Milton (injured)

PG: Ben Simmons*, T.J. McConnell

The Sixers needed to add another guard/wing player prior to the deadline and did just that with Simmons as well as Ennis. As far as the Simmons trade goes, only part of his 2019-20 contract is guaranteed, per Spotrac. Of the $5.7 million cap hit, the partial guarantee is only $1 million, s the Sixers will have the option to approach his future however they see fit.

While the team opted to make multiple deals, they’ve set themselves up as legitimate contenders and if both Harris and Jimmy Butler re-signed, a top team for years to come. The Sixers were already talented, but their moves around the deadline reshaped and rebuilt the core along with the second unit.

Sixers’ Busy Run of Trades

The Sixers were incredibly active up until the trade deadline, with the Fultz deal being the final shoe to drop. Philly’s big blockbuster deal came in the early hours of the morning Wednesday, and as ESPN’s Wojnarowski detailed it was the trade which brought Tobias Harris to town.

Sixers sending 2021 and 2023 second-round picks to Clippers, per sources. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2019

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne broke down the first-round picks Philly traded in that deal. These include Miami’s unprotected 2021 selection and their own 2020 pick which is lottery protected for three seasons.

After that, the Sixers made a smaller deal which brought Malachi Richardson, the Toronto Raptors’ 2022 second-round pick and draft rights to Emir Preldzic for cash considerations. This was reported by Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer. Richardson was waived shortly after when Pompey reported that the Sixers had swung a deal with the Houston Rockets for James Ennis.

The #Sixers will acquire James Ennis from the Rockets and the teams will swap draft rights for in 2021 draft. The #Sixers will not send the Rockets a player in this trade, according to sources. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 7, 2019

The Sixers will enter the homestretch of the season with an impressive starting five and a newly-acquired depth which will help their push for a title.

