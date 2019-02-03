Best Super Bowl LIII Party Food Ideas, Appetizers & Recipes 2019

Super Bowl LIII is tonight, featuring the New England Patriots against the Los Angeles Rams. If you’re planning on watching the game, you know that food is a major part of the Super Bowl viewing experience.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, “the Super Bowl is one of the most popular sporting events in the United States and the second largest food consumption day.” Whether you are hosting this year’s Super Bowl party or heading to a friend or family member’s home to watch the big game, you are probably planning on cooking a Super Bowl-appropriate appetizer or snack.

We searched the internet for some of the best Super Bowl appetizer and snack recipes, and here is what we found:

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo wings are one of the most popular food items for the Super Bowl, but buffalo chicken dip is a great alternative (or addition) that is cleaner to eat. Delish has an “easy buffalo chicken dip” recipe that they say is “impossible to mess up.” The ingredients include a rotisserie chicken, shredded cheese, buffalo sauce (their preference is Frank’s Red Hot), and ranch dressing. Bleu cheese is optional.

The dip takes 30 minutes to make; the complete recipe is shared here.

Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

Paula Deen’s slow cooker pulled pork recipe only takes 15 minutes to prepare but needs 12 hours total to cook. The recipe should yield between 10 and 15 servings, dependent on the portion size. Either homemade or store bought BBQ sauce can be used, and they recommend serving it with hamburger buns and Paula Deen’s Buttermilk Coleslaw. ABC News shared the recipe here.

Rachael Ray’s Super Nachos

Rachael Ray shared a recipe for “super nachos” on FoodNetwork.com. Her recipe is classified as “easy” and only take 30 minutes to make and yields about 4 entree servings. The complete recipe can be found here.

The toppings on these nachos are pico de gallo salsa, beans and beef and cheese sauce; sour cream, scallions, chopped black olives, diced pimento, sliced avocado, and hot pepper sauces are suggested as additional optional toppings to choose from, based on personal preference. As an alternative to assembling the nachos before your party, you could make a build-your-own nacho station so that guests can pick and choose their preferred toppings. This will also prevent the chips from getting soggy by sitting underneath wet ingredients all night.

Hot Artichoke & Spinach Dip

AllRecipes.com’s recipe for spinach artichoke dip has almost 3,000 ratings and 4.5 stars. One reviewer wrote “I’ve tried a few Spinach and Artichoke dips from this site and I’ve loved them all but this is BY FAR my favorite! It is just perfect, and delicious!” That reviewer used sour cream in place of the mayonnaise.

The recipe calls for frozen chopped spinach and canned artichoke hearts, as well as cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, and Romano cheese. The total time to make this dip is 40 minutes – 15 minutes for preparation and 25 minutes to cook in the oven. The complete recipe, as well as a video guide, can be found here.