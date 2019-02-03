Tom Brady’s Salary & Current Contract Details

Tom Brady and his New England Patriots just defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, by the score of 13-3.

Brady is currently under contract with the Patriots through the 2019 season, after which he’ll become a free agent at the age of 43. As ESPN reported back in 2016, Brady’s current contract is a two-year extension of his previous deal, which was set to expire at the end of the 2017 season. Some fans and analysts that Brady may retire after this year’s Super Bowl.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brady’s Current Contract Is Worth $30 Million

Brady’s current two-year, $30 million deal includes “a $10,000,000 signing bonus, $10,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $15,000,000. In 2018, Brady will earn a base salary of $4,000,000, a roster bonus of $1,000,000 and a restructure bonus of $10,000,000,” according to sports contract resource Spotrac.

His contract also carries various statistical incentives for the 2018 season, including $1 million each for finishing in the top five for passer rating, completion percentage, yards per attempt, touch down passes and passing yards, all marked as “Likely To Be Earned” (LTBE) incentives. According to stats on the NFL’s official website, Brady finished outside the top five in all of the aforementioned categories.

With the total value of his contract at $30 million, Brady’s deal is seventh-richest among New England players, behind Stephon Gilmore ($65 million), Rob Gronkowski ($54 million), Devin McCourty ($47.5 million), Shaq Mason ($45 million), Dont’a Hightower ($35.5 million), and Marcus Cannon ($32.4 million). However, Brady’s $15 million average value is the highest among Patriots players, followed by Gilmore ($13 million), McCourty ($9.5 million), and Gronkowski & Mason ($9 million each).

The short-term nature of Brady’s contract limits the deal’s total value, with $30 million ranking 22nd among active quarterback contracts. Surprisingly, according to Spotrac, considering the average annual value of his deal only moves him up one spot among quarterbacks into 21st.

Speculation Suggests Brady May Retire After the Super Bowl

At 41, Tom Brady is the oldest starting quarterback in the NFL, ahead of New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees (40) and New York Giants QB Eli Manning (38). Whether New England is victorious in Super Bowl LIII may not matter in Brady’s decision whether or not to continue playing.

According to CBS Sports, Brady has long said he wanted to play until age 45. He later told his wife, Gisele Bundchen, that he would retire after reaching two more Super Bowls. This took place during an episode Tom Vs. Time, Brady’s web series on Facebook, in an episode that ran on the same day as Super Bowl LII, in which the Patriots fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Given his appearance in two consecutive Super Bowls, it appears Brady’s requirements have been met. After Super Bowl LIII, in which he faces the same opponent as his very first Super Bowl appearance, New England’s No. 12 may be ready to hang up his cleats for good.

