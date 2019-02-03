Travis Scott Tour & Tickets 2019

Getty Travis Scott performs onstage.

Travis Scott celebrated his daughter Stormi’s first birthday (on February 1) by releasing her own custom tour merchandise inspired by his latest album, Astroworld. Scott shares Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who revealed her secret pregnancy with Stormi during the 2017 Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

The tie-dye and sky blue designs feature a sun, cloud and lightning bolt design to symbolize Stormi’s name. The “Stormiworld” pieces also read, “It’s my birthday I can fly if I want to.”

Scott wrote a beautiful tribute on social media to his daughter for her first birthday, writing in all caps how much she means to him, calling her “my queen, my heart, my air, my everything.”

“ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRIT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE.”

Jenner also posted a sweet message to Stormi on social media. “How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm,” Kylie wrote. “My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

On Sunday, February 3, Scott will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show with Maroon 5. While he sets out on his Astroworld: Wish You Where Here tour, the rapper plans to turn the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas into a massive carnival, according to Las Vegas Weekly. The tour comes in support of his celebrated third studio album, Astroworld, named after a shuttered Six Flags amusement park in Scott’s hometown of Houston.

“Already known for his unhinged concerts, the 26-year-old performs while strapped inside a 360-degree vertical loop, then hops into a roller coaster that cruises back and forth above fans. During each show, he pulls a lucky fan from the crowd to ride along with him,” Las Vegas Weekly reports. He even has Jenner occasionally join him on stage for some of his epic tour stunts. There’s also a giant inflatable astronaut, animated projections and blazing pyrotechnics included with the carnival, so fans have a lot to look forward to.

If you can’t make it to the crazy carnival show in Las Vegas, he has plenty of other upcoming tour dates. Check out a list of dates below, and follow the links connected to the areas for tickets:

For more information on VIP tickets, check out Scott’s touring website here.

