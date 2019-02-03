Travis Scott Tour & Tickets 2019

Travis Scott celebrated his daughter Stormi’s first birthday (on February 1) by releasing her own custom tour merchandise inspired by his latest album, Astroworld. Scott shares Stormi with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who revealed her secret pregnancy with Stormi during the 2017 Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

The tie-dye and sky blue designs feature a sun, cloud and lightning bolt design to symbolize Stormi’s name. The “Stormiworld” pieces also read, “It’s my birthday I can fly if I want to.”

Scott wrote a beautiful tribute on social media to his daughter for her first birthday, writing in all caps how much she means to him, calling her “my queen, my heart, my air, my everything.”

“ITS MY QUEEN ,MY HEART, MY AIR , MY EVERYTHING. STORMI’S BIRTHDAY TODAY. I LOVE U SO MUCH BABY. U THE SMARTEST AND LOVING BABY EVER. UR SPIRIT KEEPS ME GOING EVERY DAY ME AND UR MOMMY LOVE U AND CANT WAIT TO SHARE MORE BEAUTIFUL DAYS WITH U. HAPPY BDAYY STORMIII LETS RAGE.”

Jenner also posted a sweet message to Stormi on social media. “How did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm,” Kylie wrote. “My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”