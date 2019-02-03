Tyler Higbee Girlfriend: Is the Los Angeles Rams Tight End Dating Anyone?

Tyler Higbee plays tight end for the Los Angeles Rams. Higbee is not married and doesn’t appear to have a girlfriend at this time, according to popular celebrity relationship database Who’s Dated Who.

Higbee had a girlfriend a few years ago before the Rams drafted him in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, however, Higbee seems to be focused on football. He will have the support of his family, as the Rams face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, this evening.

Here’s what you need to know:

He’s Fairly Active on Social Media But Hasn’t Posted any Photos of a Potential Girlfriend

Tyler Higbee is fairly active on social media and has been known to post various photos and videos to his Instagram account. The 26-year-old NFLer has been focused on his career since joining the Rams in 2016.

A little over a week ago, Higbee posted a photo from the NFC Championship game in which he appeared to be “shushing” the crowd. He captioned the photo using three of the “shush” emojis after scoring a touchdown and silencing the crowd at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. You can check that photo out here.

Nearly all of Higbee’s recent posts have been football-related.

“The legendary highway 77,” he captioned a shot of himself on the field with Andrew Whitworth back on January 15.

“In our own bubble. Can’t hear the outside noise,” he captioned a pic with his teammates back in October.

He Was Dating Someone in 2016 When He Got Arrested for Assault

A few years ago, Higbee did have a girlfriend. Their relationship came to light after Higbee got into a fight at a bar and was arrested on assault charges. The incident took place on April 10, 2016, outside of Tidball’s in Kentucky. According to reports, Higbee was at the bar when a man by the name of Nawaf Alsaleh started interacting with his girlfriend and then talking back and forth with one of Higbee’s friends.

Around 2 a.m. the group moved outside. According to ESPN, Higbee and his girlfriend “went to a nearby parking lot to buy from a food truck.” The outlet reports that Alsaleh was still going back and forth with Higbee’s friend and racial slurs were used (though Higbee’s lawyer said that his client did not use any racial slurs) and things quickly escalated.

“Without even like a second thought, Higbee like just punched him. Just knocked him out, to the ground, one punch,” a witness told ABC 13 at the time. Although he fled the scene, police caught up with and arrested Higbee. About a year later, Higbee avoided jail time by pleading guilty to the charges.

“Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson ordered Higbee to pay the victim an undisclosed amount and perform 250 hours of community service as part of a five-year pretrial diversion program. Higbee also can’t own or possess a gun, use drugs or drink alcohol. If Higbee violates the terms of the diversion program, he could be given a two-year prison sentence,” ESPN reported.

Higbee’s then-girlfriend’s name was never released.