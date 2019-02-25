WATCH: Samuel L. Jackson Updates Spike Lee on Knicks Score

Samuel L. Jackson injected a bit of sports into Oscar Sunday.

Before he presented the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside Brie Larson, he updated famed New York Knicks fan Spike Lee on his team’s 130-118 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Samuel L. Jackson delivered some HUGE news to Spike Lee at the Oscars 😂😂😂 (via @ABC) pic.twitter.com/BU1CV5yu3m — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 25, 2019

The pair have collaborated on several films, including “Do The Right Thing,” Jungle Fever” and “School Daze.”

Moments later, Jackson loudly announced Lee as the winner. It is the 61-year old filmmaker’s second Academy Award, as he received the Honorary Award in 2015.

The Knicks broke their 18-game home losing streak with the win, improving to 12-48 on the season.