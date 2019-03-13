Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders Jersey & Gear

They played AB’s way and now he’ll be trading in the Black and Gold for the Silver and Black.
The Oakland Raiders traded for All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, getting quarterback Derek Carr a bona fide No. 1 pass-catcher. The ex-Steeler and his new Oakland teammates are slated to re-locate to Las Vegas in 2020.
And now thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can be the first one in the neighborhood with the newest AB Oakland jersey.
Check out the latest Brown and Raiders gear below (note: His number will be added to the jersey when Brown officially receives it):
Show support for Oakland's newest superstar in the Antonio Brown Raiders Nike Game Jersey.
This particular jersey is the Black version. It's made of 100 percent recycled polyester and features mesh side panels for extra breathability, an NFL shield at the collar, and a satin twill woven jock tag.
The jersey has a tailored design and will have screen print graphics for Brown's name, number, and logos.
Looking for a different color? Then check out the Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders White Jersey.
This jersey is also available in women's sizes and youth sizes.
Be ready for the season in style with the Antonio Brown Oakland Raiders NFL Pro Line by Fanatics Branded Authentic Stack Name & Number T-Shirt.
Made of 100 percent soft and comfortable cotton, the officially licensed Black short-sleeved T features screen print graphics and it's machine washable.
Brown's actual number will be added when he officially receives it.
This shirt is also available in women's sizes.