Big Ten Tournament 2019: Bracket & Schedule

The race to the top of the Big Ten is heating up with three teams entering the final weekend of conference play tied for first with 15 wins. Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue were all tied atop the standings heading into Saturday. The winner of the Michigan-Michigan State game will secure the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten tournament thanks to tiebreakers.

The Big Ten tournament starts on Wednesday, March 13 and concludes on Sunday, March 17. Michigan State hosts Michigan in one of the biggest college basketball matchups of the weekend with the Big Ten regular season title on the line. Michigan State assistant coach Dane Fife believes the regular season title has importance.

“No question, I think (the Big Ten regular-season title) still has tremendous value,” Fife explained to the Lansing State Journal. “I think it has more value just because it’s grueling. It’s stressful and it’s spread out over time. The Big Ten tournament, a team can get hot and roll.”

Here’s a look at the Big Ten tournament schedule and bracket based on the current standings.

Big Ten Tournament Schedule 2019

Here’s a look at the Big Ten tournament schedule based on the current standings. We will be updating this page as Big Ten games go final.

DATE TEAMS TIME(ET)/TV Wed., March 13 13 Nebraska vs. 12 Penn St. 6:30 p.m BTN Wed., March 13 14 Northwestern vs. 11 Illinois 9 p.m. BTN Thurs., March 14 9 Indiana vs. 8 Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. BTN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. 5 Maryland 25 min. after Game 3 BTN Thurs., March 14 10 Rutgers vs. 7 Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN Thurs., March 14 TBD vs. 6 Iowa 25 min. after Game 3 BTN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 1 Michigan St. 12:30 p.m. BTN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 4 Wisconsin 25 min. after Game 7 BTN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 2 Purdue 7 p.m. BTN Fri., March 15 TBD vs. 3 Michigan 25 min. after Game 9 BTN Sat., March 16 Semifinals 1 p.m. CBS Sat., March 16 Semifinals 3:30 p.m. CBS Sun., March 17 Championship 3:30 p.m. CBS

Big Ten Tournament Bracket 2019

Here’s a look at the Big Ten tournament schedule and seeding based on the current standings. We will continue to update this as ACC games are completed.