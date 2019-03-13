Browns Schedule 2019: Odell Beckham Will Not Play Giants

The Cleveland Browns schedule is not fully set, but we do know the opponents. In addition to playing the teams within the AFC North, the Browns will play against the AFC East and NFC West.

This means that Odell Beckham Jr. will not get a chance for revenge against the Giants as the Browns do not play his former team. Beckham will play his former neighbors, the New York Jets. The only chance Beckham has of playing the Giants this season is if the two teams square off in the preseason.

The new-look Browns are expected to draw a crowd when they hit the road.

“The Browns are now a top 10 road draw and arguably in the top 5…Odell and Baker are the two most popular players to fans in their teens,” Eventellect founder Patrick Ryan told Darren Rovell.

The Browns have officially transformed from the laughing stock of the NFL to must-see TV in just a few seasons.

“Cleveland ticket broker Mark Klang Of @amazingtickets: “Baker and expectations would have had the highest prices in 20 years without Odell. With him, I expect the market to move another 20% on average for the 8 games,” Rovell tweeted.

The NFL has not announced the dates, times or national television schedule for 2019. Last year, the league announced the full schedule on April 20th, and we can expect the NFL to announce the 2019 information around the same time this year.

Here’s a look at the Browns opponents for 2019, per the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland Browns Schedule 2019: Home Opponents

TEAM Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills Seattle Seahawks L.A. Rams Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns Schedule 2019: Away Opponents

TEAM Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals Pittsburgh Steelers New York Jets New England Patriots Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers Denver Broncos

The Browns Have 14 to 1 Odds to Win the Super Bowl

According to ESPN, the Browns had 25 to 1 odds to win the Super Bowl. After the Beckham trade, the Browns odds jumped up to 14 to 1. Their AFC conference title odds started at 12 to 1 and have now moved up to 7 to 1 odds.

ESPN’s Josina Anderson provided some details on how Beckham’s deal transpired.