Dean Wade Injury: Will Kansas State Forward Miss Entire NCAA Tournament?

The Kansas State Wildcats, and more specifically forward Dean Wade, just can’t seem to catch a break. After the 6-foot-10 forward missed virtually all of the team’s 2018 NCAA Tournament run due to injury, he may be destined for the same fate this year. After averaging 16.2 points last season, the Wildcats star had to watch his team’s impressive run from the sidelines with the exception of one game.

Wade played eight minutes last season in the tournament during a win over the Kentucky Wildcats but was unable to see the floor beyond that. And now, Tom Martin of KCTV5 reports that head coach Bruce Weber called Wade “doubtful” for the tournament. He also said that he “would be very surprised if he played again this season.”

Bruce Weber told reporters in Manhattan today that Dean Wade is “doubtful” to play in the NCAA Tournament. https://t.co/4GfbRSW8Q4 — TOM MARTIN (@TomKCTV5) March 19, 2019

Unfortunately, as much as fans would love to see Wade get a chance to suit up for the 2019 NCAA Tournament, it does seem like a longshot. The pregame outlook before Friday’s opener was less-than-ideal as well.

Dean Wade Remains on Crutches Before Kansas State Opener

When the Wildcats arrived for their first-round matchup against UC Irvine, Ryan H. Marshall of KSHB caught a video of the team heading to the floor. Unfortunately, Wade was spotted on crutches still.

Good morning from the SAP Center. K-State just arrived a few minutes ago at the arena. Of course, Dean Wade is probably out. He arrived in crutches and a boot around his right foot. This team is getting set to face UC Irvine in the round of 64 game in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/ZTe9viyoCK — Ryan H. Marshall (@RMarshallSports) March 22, 2019

Obviously, there’s a chance that Wade in the walking boot could be precautionary, but based on Weber’s comments, the outlook for a return doesn’t seem to be ideal. It’s a brutal blow for the forward, who’s played in 25 games this season, and the obvious hope remains that he’ll be able to suit up at some point in the tournament get back in the action.

Dean Wade’s 2018-19 Stats

Although Wade’s numbers are down a bit from last season, he’s still had a productive year and posted solid marks in a few key areas. Through 25 games, he’s averaged 12.9 points on 49.2 percent shooting with 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. One key area where he’s remained solid is in his ability to step out and knock down shots.

Wade has made 41.8 percent of his 3-point attempts after connecting on 44.0 percent last season. He’s also improved from the free throw stripe, making a career-best 78.9 percent. Overall, his stock is still up even after a year when his scoring hit a decline. His absence from the Wildcats in the tournament will lead to multiple other players being forced to step up early and often.

