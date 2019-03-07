Timberwolves’ Derrick Rose Was ‘Never Doubted’ Says Quentin Richardson

Minnesota Timberwolves guard, Derrick Rose had a resurgence this season after multiple seasons of injuries.

One of the Wolves’ best scorers, the T-Wolves guard is currently the odds-on favorite to become the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, according to FanDuel.

Derrick Rose is now the betting favorite (-145) to win 6th Man of the Year 🌹 He was a 34-1 longshot to start the season (via FanDuel) pic.twitter.com/sRjAVXTaNO — B/R Betting (@br_betting) March 6, 2019

Currently averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists per game for the Timberwolves, Rose is the youngest player to win the NBA’s MVP award back in 2011, Rose suffered multiple ACL and MCL injuries that changed the trajectory of his career.

Rose, 30, has shown flashes of athleticism over the last couple of seasons in stints with the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and especially later with the Minnesota Timberwolves, but he lacked consistency in play and in minutes.

That all changed in the NBA Playoffs last season, when Rose shot 50.9% from the field and 70% from downtown off the bench.

“He’s an amazing player,” Timberwolves forward, Karl-Anthony Towns told me of Rose.

“An amazing teammate. You can’t say anything but good things about Derrick Rose. He’s probably one of the humblest people that I’ve ever met and it just speaks to his character.”

That playoff momentum carried over into this season. Remember that game in November against the Utah Jazz when D-Rose erupted for 50 points?

For those keeping score at home: 34 of Rose’s points were scored in the second half of the Timberwolves’ 128-125 win.

The T-Wolves are still grappling for a playoff spot, but Rose’s comeback and resilience has been welcomed by many, mainly because the Chicago South side native has been a key contributor to the Wolves’ success all year as a bench player. He’s only started 13 of his 48 games played this season.

“I’m not surprised, man,” retired NBA player Quentin Richardson told me on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“The thing about D-Rose’s entire career is that when my dude is healthy, he’s big time, point-blank period. When he’s healthy, he’s big time. And so that has been the only concern I really had with him throughout is when he’s been injured. I mean, as you know, prior to any of the injuries, I had no concerns, he had been big time throughout and that’s still my consensus.”

Currently co-hosting The Players Tribune produced, Knuckleheads alongside his former Los Angeles Clippers teammate, Darius Miles, Richardson, also a Chicago native like Rose is glad to see Rose’s health and play all gel together. “When he’s healthy he’s still a big time player,” said Richardson.

“I mean he just needed to find a team that was going to give him that opportunity and give him that chance to put himself on display that way again, and Minnesota, with Thibodeau, was the absolute best-case scenario for him. And I mean, I think he got a chance to show everybody that, you know, ‘I’m still D Rose and I still can play ball.’ Clearly, you know, I’m not, like at one point he was top two most explosive point guard ever. But you know, now I’m still a top-flight point guard in this league and I can still get down with the best of them. So I mean, I’m happy for him more than anything. I never doubted he could do it. It was all about him and being healthy.”

Richardson echoes the chorus of many who still think Rose is the real deal.

“He has been a machine,” Dallas Mavericks owner, Mark Cuban told Basketball Society Online scribe, Landon Buford.

“When you’re somebody, you just don’t lose it,” Washington Wizards forward,Jabari Parker told me via Scoop B Radio.

“He’s a great player,” Charlotte Hornets guard, Kemba Walker told me.

“I’m a huge D-Rose fan. I’m happy to see him playing.”

Back in September, Kevin Garnett said that he’d make Rose the starting point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Yeah, I would,” KG told me.

“Everyone thinks they’re athletic, but the longevity, the consistency, and being able to stay healthy is what I worry about most and nothing else.”