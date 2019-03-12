Earl Thomas Makes Motivational Instagram Post as NFL Free Agency Hits

NFL free agency is upon us and Earl Thomas has made no secret about the fact he is looking for a big payday. Thomas started free agency by posting an Instagram video of an ESPN clip featuring Thomas along with some of the other big name free agents.

“Feel like it’s 2010 #FreeAgency19,” Thomas posted in the caption.

Thomas referenced 2010 which is when he was drafted by the Seahawks. The former Seattle safety is looking to prove his prime years are still ahead of him. Thomas wants to become the highest-paid safety in the league. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported Thomas is looking for a two-year, $30 million contract.

“I said ‘rumored to be’ but can now confirm, at least in the market of 14M or more a year, per source. He wants to beat S Eric Berry’s number which is roughly 13M a year,” Slater tweeted.

Thomas Suffered a Lower Leg Fracture Last Season

Thomas is coming back from a lower leg fracture he sustained last season with the Seahawks. Thomas also recently posted this video of highlights from last year.

“#motivation from this past season #dawg,” Thomas noted on Instagram.

Thomas has been linked with the Cowboys but it remains to be seen whether Dallas is willing to pay up for the veteran safety. The Athletic’s Calvin Watkins reported the Cowboys met with Thomas’ representatives at the combine last month.

“A source confirms to @TheAthleticDFW Cowboys have met with Earl Thomas’ reps at the combine. It was more about gauging what Thomas is looking for financially,” Watkins tweeted.

Cowboys & Niners Have Been Linked to Thomas

The Cowboys and 49ers are two teams that have consistently been linked with Thomas. The Niners would allow Thomas to team up with former Legion of Boom member Richard Sherman. NBC Sports Matt Maiocco reported San Francisco has interest in Thomas along with some of the other available safeties.

“I’m under the impression #49ers would like to sign — at the right price, of course — a starting caliber safety in free agency. In addition to Earl Thomas, there are other safeties who have became available. They might not all fit system, but the trickle down is positive for SF,” Maiocco tweeted.

Sherman believes the Niners will need to make a top offer in order to have a chance at signing his former teammate.

“There’s serious interest,” Sherman told ESPN. “There’s obviously a clear and easy fit. But financially it has to make sense. If you go into free agency and say, ‘Hey, we offer Earl Thomas $7 million.’ It doesn’t matter how much I recruit or how much you say. If finances make sense, then I’d say we’re a major player in it, if everything aligns the right way.”