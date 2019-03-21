Fletcher Magee NBA Draft: Projections & Profile for Wofford Guard

Wofford’s Fletcher Magee is one of the best shooters in college basketball causing many fans to wonder how his game translates to the NBA. Magee entered the 2018 NBA draft but did not sign with an agent. Since Magee did not sign with an agent, it allowed him to return to Wofford for his senior season.

“After talking with my coaches and family I have decided to declare for the NBA draft. None of this would be possible it it weren’t for my coaches and teammates. I thank God for this opportunity. I will not hire an agent so I can keep my eligibility and return to wofford next year,” Magee tweeted on March 20, 2018.

Magee was able to work out with teams and receive feedback that will help him in the 2019 pre-draft process. During an interview after his Lakers workout, Magee noted he worked out for the Hornets and Celtics (in addition to the Lakers). Magee is a prolific three-point shooter and is second on the all-time NCAA record for career three-point shots.

Magee is currently the last pick of the second round in the latest NBADraft.net mock draft. Most sites project Magee to be an undrafted free agent, but this could change with a strong March Madness performance. Here is Magee’s interview after his Lakers workout.



Here is a look at my NBA draft profile of Magee.

Fletcher Magee’s NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Magee is a pure shooter whose best quality is his ability to shoot from long range. Magee can shoot off-balance, fadeaways and with a hand in his face. Magee is good at coming off screens and utilizing his pump fake to get shots closer to the basket when he is contested at the three-point line.

Magee shot an impressive 43.8 percent from the three-point line over his career. Magee averaged 20.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists during his senior season.

WEAKNESSES: Magee noted after his 2018 workout with the Lakers that NBA teams want to see his ability to play defense and get his teammates involved. Magee’s ability to shoot has been well-documented, but teams want to see if Magee has a well-rounded game.

When Magee’s shot is not falling his style leads to questionable shot selection. Magee can hit off-balanace shots, but these can also look like turnovers when he is having a difficult night. Magee is 6’4″ which is a bit undersized for an NBA shooting guard.

SUMMARY: With the way Magee can shoot, it is hard to see him not at least getting a chance at making an NBA roster. Magee finds himself outside ESPN’s top 100 prospects for 2019, so he has some work to do in the NCAA tournament to get drafted.

Barring a deep run for Wofford, Magee’s likely path to the league involves the NBA Summer League as an undrafted free agent. Stellar play during March Madness could move him into the conversation of a late-second round pick.