Ja Morant Tweets Support for FSU’s Phil Cofer After Father’s Death

Just hours before the 12-seed Murray State Racers attempt to pull off their second consecutive upset of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, Ja Morant took to Twitter. But it wasn’t to send a message about the game, or the team’s potential to pull off another big win. Instead, it was a message in the form of two emojis to Florida State’s Phil Cofer.

Morant, who’s a top-two or three pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and the Racers are squaring off with the Seminoles on Saturday, but the focus is on far more than basketball for FSU. Cofer found out that his father, Michael Cofer, had passed away just after the team’s opening-round tournament game. And Morant sent his thoughts to Cofer and the Florida State program.

The message stems from a post originally made by the Florida State basketball official Twitter account. Phil Cofer put together a GoFundMe to help out his family with funeral costs and medical expenses.

Go Fund Me to Help Phil Cofer’s Family

The GoFundMe was set up by the FSU forward it seems, and has a goal of $100,000. As award-winning producer and director Colleen Hamilton cited, Cofer’s family has incurred more than $150,000 in medical costs. Michael was diagnosed with amyloidosis which is an incurable disease that attacks all major organs.

FSU Basketball Player, Phil Cofer is in mourning after the death of his 58-year old father, Mike Cofer. The family has incurred more than $150,000 in medical costs due to Mike Cofer's 2007 diagnosis of amyloidosis, an incurable disease that attacks all major organs.

Cofer posted a message on the site and explained that the money will go to funeral expenses and outstanding and ongoing medical bills. He also detailed that any money raised beyond funeral and medical costs will be given to charity.

On Thursday March 21st, moments after my team’s win in the first round of the 2019 NCAA tournament, celebration turned into devastation as I received a phone call that would change my life forever. My dad, Michael Cofer, had passed due to a battle with a long-term illness. My dad has always supported me on and off the court and I will miss him dearly. My family has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and now humbly asks for the community’s help with our existing and continuing expenses. All proceeds from this fundraiser will go towards my Dad’s funeral expenses and my family’s outstanding and ongoing medical costs. My family will contribute any donations that exceed our funeral and medical needs towards a charitable organization. We appreciate anything you can give. Please keep my mother, Reba, and brother, Michael, in your prayers as we work our way through this difficult time. Thank you all and God Bless.

It was stunning and sad news to hear for the Florida State forward. Michael Cofer was 58 and the GoFundMe has raised over $24,700 at the time of this being written. Many have shown their support for Cofer, and Morant is the latest to do so, with the Murray State star’s message coming just ahead of when he may see Cofer on the court.

The Murray State Sports Twitter account also sent their thoughts to Cofer, attempting to help drive traffic to the GoFundMe.

Our thoughts are with Phil Cofer, his family and all of Seminole Nation at this time.

Cofer’s status for Saturday’s game is unknown, as he missed the opening round due to a foot injury.

