Kerry Blackshear Jr. NBA Draft: Profile & Projections

Kerry Blackshear Jr. is a big reason for Virginia Tech’s deep NCAA tournament run, but his NBA outlook is still a work in progress. Blackshear finds himself outside of ESPN’s top 100 players for the NBA draft and going undrafted in the majority of major mock drafts.

Blackshear is 6’10” and 250 pounds who does most of his damage inside the paint. Blackshear has good movement and can handle the ball on the perimeter. The Virginia Tech big man averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his junior season. Virginia’s Braxton Key discussed why Blackshear is so difficult to guard.

“We’re not used to guarding big guys like him,” Key explained to Richmond.com. “He can move very well, shoot the ball very well, dribble it. He can do a lot of everything. Post up. He has a knack to get the ball in the basket. A guy like that is very difficult to guard.”

It will be interesting to see if Blackshear’s play during March Madness can elevate him into the second round in the upcoming draft.

Kerry Blackshear Jr.’s NBA Draft Profile

STRENGTHS: Blackshear is a scorer who can attack the rim and play through contact. For a player that is 6’10”, Blackshear has solid handles. Blackshear’s numbers have improved every season at Virginia Tech. The Hokies big man had four straight games of 22 or more points in February, including a great performance against Duke (23 points, 10 rebounds).

Blackshear shined against some of the top teams on the Hokies schedule. The big man has the potential to be effective in the pick and roll at the next level.

At times, Virginia Tech utilizes Blackshear in the high post which allows him to either create opportunities for himself or pass to open teammates. Blackshear described his approach to the game in an interview with Richmond.com.

“I just want to help us win in any way possible,” Blackshear noted to Richmond.com. “Whether it’s me scoring or me having to pass one night, or me setting screens and getting those guys looks, I think the value of our team is everybody wants the other person to succeed.”

WEAKNESSES: While Blackshear’s three-point shooting has improved, he is still shooting 34.4 percent, a number that needs to rise. The Virginia Tech big man also blocks less than one shot a game. Blackshear is a junior who is older than many of the prospects he is being compared against. Defensively, Blackshear needs to prove he is quick enough to guard NBA-level players on the perimeter.

SUMMARY: Blackshear’s current projections are to go undrafted. One option for the Virginia Tech big man is to declare for the draft without signing with an agent which would allow him to get feedback from NBA teams.

Blackshear could participate in the NBA Combine and workout with teams before returning to Blacksburg for his senior season. It is not out of the question that Blackshear could play himself into being a second round pick with a few good workouts.