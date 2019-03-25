Warriors’ Kevin Durant Will Stay With Golden State Says Lakers Legend

What team will Kevin Durant join next season?

That will be THE most asked question this summer when the NBA’s free agency period begins in July!

One NBA legend weighed in on this week’s episode of the Scoop B & Reg Podcast: Sam Perkins.

“KD is going right back to his spread in San Francisco,” Perkins told Reginald Calixte & I on the Scoop B & Reg Podcast.

“I believe he is a true Warrior and I think he loves it out there.”

KD joining the Lakers is also something that has been talked about at great lengths.

Some believe that KD may think differently after an interview with Bleacher Report in the fall, where KD labeled playing with LeBron James as toxic and admitted that the attention LeBron James receives isn’t his fault.

“So much hype comes from being around LeBron from other people,” said Durant.

“He has so many fanboys in the media. Even the beat writers just fawn over him. I’m like, we’re playing basketball here, and it’s not even about basketball at certain points. So I get why anyone wouldn’t want to be in that environment because it’s toxic. Especially when the attention is bullshit attention, fluff. It’s not LeBron’s fault at all; it’s just the fact you have so many groupies in the media that love to hang on every word. Just get out of the way and let us play basketball.”

Perkins sees KD’s line of thinking.

“Why would you leave Curry and Klay if they sign back why would he leave,” Perkins tells Scoop B & Reg.

“I think he stays in Golden State because he just chewed out the media with the Grow Up comment.”

Ahh yes, Grow up!

If you’re tardy to the party: Durant went on a viral post-game rant about the Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis’ trade after a Warriors 141-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs in February.

“It’s unnecessary,” said Durant.

“You’ve got a dude, Ethan Strauss, who come in here and just give his whole opinion on stuff and just make it seem like it’s coming from me. He just walk around here, don’t talk to nobody. Just walk in here, survey and then write something like that, and then now y’all piling on me because I don’t want to talk about that. I have nothing to do with the Knicks. I don’t know who traded (Kristaps) Porzingis. That got nothing to do with me. I’m trying to play basketball. Y’all come in here everyday, ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches. You rile up the fans about it. Yo, let us play basketball. That’s all I’m saying. Now when I don’t want to talk to y’all, it’s a problem with me. Come on, man. Grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you. Grow up. Come on, brah. I come in here and go to work everyday, and I don’t cause no problems. I play the right way, or I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What’s the problem? What am I doing to y’all?”

After being peppered with further questions, Durant said: “Who are you? Why do I got to talk to you? Tell me. Is that going to help me do my job better? Naw, man. I didn’t feel like talking.”

Durant concluded his presser by stating: