Matthew Fitzpatrick Met Girlfriend, Lydia Cassada, in College at Northwestern

Matthew Fitzpatrick only went to Northwestern for a semester, but it was long enough to meet his girlfriend, Lydia Cassada. Both were student-athletes in college as Cassada played lacrosse before graduating in 2017. Cassada is originally from Milton, Georgia.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reported in 2017 that Fitzpatrick was looking for a house in Atlanta to be close to Cassada as she expected to move back to Georgia after graduation. However, it looks like Cassada ended up based in West Palm Beach where she works as a marketing representative for a travel company, per Cassada’s Linkedin profile.

The couple frequently posts photos of their travels on social media including a recent stop at a Boston Celtics game. Cassada called the golfer her “best friend in the whole wide world” on Fitzpatrick’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to my best best friend in the whole wide world. I love you so much! Cheers to 24 🎉🎈🎁,” Cassada noted on Instagram.

Cassada was a reserve attacker on the Northwestern lacrosse team and her bio detailed some of her career highlights including scoring against Louisville in the 2016 NCAA tournament.

2016: Reserve attacker that appeared in nine games and recorded two goals and one assist … Appeared in first game of the season against Duke (2/7) … Scored a goal and assisted on another in win over Michigan (4/7) … Scored against Louisville in NCAA Tournament win (5/13)…2014: Reserve attacker with five goals and four assists in her freshman season … Made her collegiate debut in a season-opening win vs. Virginia playing just a few miles from her hometown of Milton, Ga. … Notched her first career goal and assist against Marquette, also recording a ground ball and a draw control

Matthew & Lydia Enjoy Going to Sporting Events Together

Fitzpatrick posted back in 2017 that he took Cassada on a brief tour of Europe.

“End of @lydiacassada’s trip to Europe today, loved showing you around and can’t wait to do it again soon! 💜 Time for @wgc_bridgestone!” Fitzpatrick posted on Instagram.

The two enjoyed Wimbledon together in 2018 as Cassada checked out Fitzpatrick’s home country.

“Delightful day at the tennis today with @lydiacassada, thank you @wimbledon for the very kind invite. 🎾🍓🎾🍓 Oh and thanks @westwood_lee for the photo bomb 😂,” Fitzpatrick noted on Instagram.

England is where Fitzpatrick got his start in golf, and he credits his parents for playing a big role in his success.

“My mum and dad have done everything, drove me up and down the country when I was an amateur, booked flights for me, any advice I’ve ever wanted, I’d always turn to them and what they thought first,” Fitzpatrick said, per Golf Digest.

Golfing runs in the family as Fitzpatrick’s brother, Alex, plays golf at Wake Forest. He chose the school over Northwestern but noted his brother was still supportive of his decision.

“(Matt has) genuinely just been supportive and happy with my decision as I felt it was best for me,” Alex Fitzpatrick told Golf Week. “He said that whatever I feel is the right choice will be the best choice for me!”