Multiple Winners at Players Championship: Tiger Woods Headlines Elite Group

In the final day of the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, the leaderboard is shaping up to seem like we will not see another multiple winner join the ranks of the elite club of Players Championship winners. Jason Day entered play on Sunday with the closest shot to do so as a winner in 2016, but bogeyed his first hole and barring a miraculous run late, will likely not find himself atop the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods Headlines Multiple Winners of the Players Championship

Tiger Woods

Golf’s second all-time leader in both wins and majors, Tiger has picked up two wins at the Players Championship in his illustrious career. Tiger got his two wins in 2001 and 2013.

Jack Nicklaus

One of golf’s all-time icons and the leader in majors won, it makes sense that Jack holds the record for the most Players Championship wins in history. With three titles to his name, Nicklaus sets the pace for the multiple winners of the Players Championship. Nicklaus won in 1974, 1976, and 1978.

Fred Couples

One of golf’s biggest names of the 1980s and 1990s, Fred Couples is a former world number one ranked player who picked up two wins at the Players Championship en route to his 64 total tour wins. Couples won first in 1984 and would join the multiple winners club in 1996.

Steve Elkington

One of the most consistent players in golf during the 1990s and early 2000s, Elkington has two Players Championships under his belt. Elkington picked up his two wins in 1991 and 1997 respectively.

Hal Sutton

One of the most improbable multiple winners on this list, Hal Sutton achieved the feat with a 17-year drought between his first and second title. After winning his first Players Championship in 1983, Sutton wouldn’t win another until he joined the multiple winners club in 2000.

Davis Love III

Another constant of the 1990s and early 2000s on the PGA Tour, Davis Love III at one point was the second-ranked player in the world. He picked up his two wins at the Players Championship in 1992 and 2003.

Water shots on the infmaous 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass

The 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is notorious for taking advantage of even the best of players on the PGA tour. As a result, the amount of balls that players put into the water has become one of the nation’s favorite things to follow along with at the Players Championship.

Golf is hard. Tiger Woods puts two in the water on No. 17. 💦 pic.twitter.com/xEqCMx04Z0 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 15, 2019

The announcer just said, "Sergio Garcia has played the Players Championship course as well as anyone." Maybe he was referring to this" https://t.co/xATHP2OnKL — Andrew Schmidt (@ASchmidtacular) March 15, 2019

