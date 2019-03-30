NBA Mock Draft 2019: Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver Is in Top 10

As the Final Four matchups are about to be set, several top NBA draft prospects are still playing in the NCAA tournament. Our latest NBA mock draft breaks down where the top players are expected to be selected.

Texas Tech’s Jarrett Culver and Gonzaga’s Rui Hachimura square off with a ticket to the Final Four on the line. Culver is going No. 7 to the Grizzlies, while Hachimura is at No. 6 to the Hawks in our mock. Both players possess the length and athleticism to play multiple positions at the next level.

Despite having a poor shooting outing, Culver had 22 points and three steals against Michigan to help Texas Tech advance to the Elite Eight. The biggest knock on Culver has been his shooting as his three-point percentage dropped from 38.2 percent last season to 31.9 percent in 2018-19.

Hachimura is averaging 19.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season. Hachimura’s best game in the NCAA tournament came in the first round when he had 21 points and eight rebounds.

Duke Survived to Preserve 3 of the Top 5 Picks

For the second straight game, Duke survived a near tip-in to advance in the NCAA tournament. This allows NBA draft fans to continue watching three of our top five picks.

Cam Reddish missed Duke’s matchup against Virginia Tech with a knee injury. It will be worth watching whether he will play against Michigan State. Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett have a chance to go back-to-back at the top of the draft. We currently have Ja Morant ranked slightly above Barrett for the No. 2 pick.

Here is a look at my latest NBA mock draft. The draft order is based on the NBA lottery standings as of Saturday, March 30th, per Tankathon.

NBA Mock Draft 2019: 1st Round Picks