NCAA Tournament Second Round: Updated TV Schedule, Tip Off Times

The opening day of the NCAA Tournament was pretty tame, only seeing a handful of lower seeds topple higher ones. Even then, No. 12 Murray State’s “upset” over No. 5 Marquette was expected, as the Racers have potential NBA Top-5 pick Ja Morant.

Friday was a different story, seeing a slew of shockers and surprises. Two No. 1 seeds trailed at halftime (Virginia and North Carolina). Liberty and UC Irvine took out Mississippi State and Kansas State, respectively. Overall, 7 lower seeds prevailed over higher ones.

It set up an eventful Sunday schedule, which just saw TV times released. Here’s the slate, as reported by David Worlock. This will be updated as final results roll in from Virginia Tech and St. Louis.

Sunday TV Schedule for NCAA Tournament Round of 32

12:10 p.m. CBS:No. 10 Iowa vs. No. 2 Tennessee

2:40 p.m. CBS: No. 9 Washington vs. No. 1North Carolina

5:15 p.m. CBS: No. 9 UCF vs. No. 1 Duke

6:10 p.m. TNT: No. 6 Buffalo vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

7:10 p.m. TBS: No. 12 Liberty vs. Va Tech/St. Louis

7:45 p.m. truTV: No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Virginia

8:40 p.m. TNT: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 11 Ohio St.

9:40 p.m. TBS: No. 13 UC Irvine vs. No. 12 Oregon.

In addition, here are Saturday’s tip-off times.

Saturday TV Schedule for NCAA Tournament Round of 32