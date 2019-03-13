Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns Jerseys & Gear

Odell Beckham Jr. Cleveland Browns Jerseys & Gear

  • 132 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Defenses of the AFC North, you’ve been put on notice.

The Cleveland Browns acquired star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants in a blockbuster trade during the NFL’s legal tampering period ahead of the 2019 season.

And thanks to online sports retailers Fanatics and FansEdge, you can get the newest OBJ Browns jersey before he and emerging quarterback Baker Mayfield hope to cause nightmares for the defenses of the AFC North.

Browse the entire Cleveland Browns team store at Fanatics.

Check out the latest Beckham and Browns gear below (note: His number will be added to the jersey when Beckham officially receives it):

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
2 Listed Items

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , , , ,