Sandro Mamukelashvili NBA Draft Profile: Latest Projections & Stock

The biggest player listed on the Seton Hall roster, Sandro Mamukelashvili stands 6’10’ and hails from Georgia (the country, not the state). Having worked his way into a regular spot in the rotation to go along with leading the Pirates in rebounds and being second in blocks, Mamukelashvili has a versatile and well-rounded skillset that he has started to harness at Seton Hall. His size and potential initially caught the eye of NBA scouts when he committed to Seton Hall, but needs to develop a more well-rounded offensive game in order to become a true NBA Draft prospect.

Sliding through traffic for the BUCKET. Sandro Mamukelashvili scoring for @SetonHallMBB. pic.twitter.com/S8FXl8tUOB — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) March 2, 2019

Sandro Mamukelashvili Latest NBA Mock Draft Projections

Given his need to develop, Sandro Mamukelashvili isn’t on any mock drafts for the 2019, 2020, or 2021 draft classes. However, he will likely become draft eligible after his senior season and enter the 2021 NBA Draft according to Real GM. Possessing natural size and deceptive athleticism, Mamukelashvili is still a relatively raw talented compared to many of his peers who grew up stateside.

If Sandro Mamukelashvili can further develop his outside shot to go along with improving his ability to consistently get buckets around the rim, he should find himself skyrocketing up NBA mock drafts. A 6’10” shooter with plus rebounding and rim protection doesn’t grow on trees and despite entering the draft as a potential senior, will be enough for some team to take a flier on. Only time will tell if Sandro Mamukelashvili can live up to his lofty potential, however.

Sandro Mamukelashvili NBA Draft Profile & Player Comparison

While I feel fairly bad comparing him to another European, Sandro Mamukelashvili has a game that looks like a poor man’s Bojan Bogdanovic. Mamukelashvili stands a few inches taller and Bogdanovic is the more prolific three-point shooter, but their fluid manner of attacking the rim and shot selection are eerily similar.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 24 PTS to lead the @Pacers to a win at home! 💪#Pacers pic.twitter.com/osyyeM6jXH — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 13, 2019

While not the shooter that Bogdanovic is, that is something Mamukelashvili is working hard to develop as evidenced by him taking nearly 3 attempts per game (despite making less than one). His free throw percentage is underwhelming at 61.5%, which is a poor indicator for his three-point shooting ability at the next level. However, Mamukelashvili still has a game that is very far from being developed and has the potential to see drastic improvements. While this doesn’t bode well for his immediate draft impacts, it shows he could be a useful player a few years down the road.

Speaking of slow starters, Bojan Bogdanovic debuted as a 24-year-old rookie in 2014-2015 and it took him five full seasons in the NBA to experience a breakout campaign. As long as Sandro Mamukelashvili keeps steadily improving during his time at Seton Hall, some NBA executive will take a flier on him sooner or later.