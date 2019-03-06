Boston Red Sox Pitcher Steven Wright Suspended 80 Games for Growth Hormone

Major League Baseball has slapped an 80-game suspension on Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright for use of the growth hormone Peptide 2 (GHRP-2).

Per the statement from the MLB:

“The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball announced today that Boston Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2), a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

“The 80-game suspension of Wright will commence at the start of the 2019 regular season.”

The Red Sox have released a response, expressing disappointment in the decision, but support for a pitcher who’s entering his 7th year with the franchise.

Wright appeared in only 25 games the last 2 seasons. Last year, he sported a 3-1 record with a save, a 2.68 ERA and 42 strikeouts. He was also suspended 15 games last March for domestic abuse with his wife Shannon.

His last full season with Boston came in 2016, when he went 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA and 127 strikeouts.

What is Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2?

GHRP-2, or Pralmorelin, is a substance that, according to Iron Set, “activates the pituitary gland to release the growth hormone for several hours.”

Iron Set also states that it’s a perfect recovery drug for athletes.

Athletes, especially professional ones, always try to improve their work using a variety of methods and substances. The problem with using substances that improve performance is that they have serious side effects. Sometimes they are persisted even after the program has been stopped. Therefore, you need performance enhancers that have the least amount and intensity of side effects, but still maintain excellent results. GHRP-2 peptides that release growth hormone perfectly suits this purpose.

Wright underwent right knee surgery last spring.

The use of the substance has led to other suspensions, namely Washington Wizards guard Jodie Meeks for 25 games of last year’s NBA season.

What Happened with the Domestic Violence Suspension Last Year?

Wright, according to NBC Sports Boston, was arrested at his Tennessee home in December 2017 following the altercaton with Shannon. He was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault and preventing a 911 call and was released on a $2,500 bond.

The case in December was retired by the Williamson County (Tenn.) courthouse.

“It’s a situation that, it sucks not only for me, but for my family, for the team,” Wright told reporters during spring training at the time. “But I try not to think about it. When MLB comes out with their discipline, or if there’s going to be discipline or not, it’s just going to go from there.”

Wright said this spring that he did not harm his wife.

“We’ve been going to counseling. We’ve been working through it,” Wright said. “We’ve been trying to do as much as we can to put it past us, but it’s hard. Because MLB is doing their investigation and it’s in the limelight. It’s really hard on a personal level to get past something that’s constantly being thrown at you. But I did it to myself. It’s one of those things that I’ve got to live with the consequences that came from my actions that night.”