WATCH: Jorge Masvidal Throws Punches With Leon Edwards After UFC London

After Jorge Masvidal’s huge come from behind win against Darren Till at UFC London on ESPN+, he exchanged more than words with fellow fighter Leon Edwards during a post-fight interview.

Watch Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards Throw Punches After UFC London

Jorge Masvidal just threw hands at Leon Edwards backstage. Gamebred doesn't mess around. #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/g0R0NYdgYu — Rob Brown Betting (@RobBrownBetting) March 16, 2019

Edwards picked up a big win over Gunnar Nelson in the co-main event and is one of the top welterweight prospects on the planet. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see a Masvidal-Edwards matchup at some point down the line either.

However, Edwards is likely a win or two away from stepping up in competition to face a top 10 opponent in the welterweight division while Masvidal is making a final push for the belt. While unlikely in the near future, the fight could be a reasonable option in a year or two when Masvidal is on the downswing and Edwards his push into the top tier of welterweights.

UFC London Fight Card Results

Jack Marshman def. John Phillips

In the first of many fights to go the distance, Marshman and Phillips didn’t offer the most memorable fight of the night and instead looked a lot more active than they really were. Despite Phillips picking up the only knockdown of the fight, Marshman was able to do enough on the scorecards to come away victorious.

OOOOOOHHH! Gunnar goes down and hangs on as we head to round 2️⃣! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/O4e5UtKppH — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2019

Danny RobertsAfter being thoroughly beaten up over the course of the fight, Claudio Silva caught Danny Roberts with a controversial submission to finish the fight. Bleeding profusely from his face, Silva was able to trap Roberts’ arm and despite Roberts attempt to slam him, hung on to secure a verbal submission.Jose QuinonezThough not the flashiest performance of the night, Nathaniel Wood put on a dominant showing against Jose Quinonez. Wood picked Quinonez apart on the feet before the fight moved to the ground and Wood simply manhandled his way onto the back of Quinonez before quickly sinking in a deep choke.Volkan OezdemirIn what was not that exciting of a fight, Dominick Reyes barely eeked out a win over Volkan Oezdemir. The fight really didn’t do a whole ton for Reyes’ stock moving forward and has undoubtedly been lost in the shuffle of the rest of the evening’s events.Gunnar NelsonLeon Edwards controlled the fight well in the first two rounds before the more experienced Gunnar Nelson took control late. Although Nelson mounted (literally) a comeback, it wouldn’t prove to be enough as Edwards would pick up a split decision win. Though Edwards looked good early on, the fight showed he still has a ways to go.Darren TillThe final fight of the night was a thriller as Jorge Masvidal knocked out Darren Till in the second round. After Masvidal was dropped in the first and the two fighters exchanged heavy blows throughout, Masvidal caught Till with a leaping right hand that he followed with a quick flurry of punches that put Till to sleep.