AAF Suspended: Which Players Could Earn NFL Roster Spots?

On Tuesday, the American Alliance of Football announced that it would be suspending all football operations only after 8 weeks of games. This is widely considered the penultimate move before the fledgling football league folds.

One of the main goals of the league, according to Orlando Apollos coach Steve Spurrier, was to give borderline NFL players a chance to improve and earn attention for roster spots in the main league.

“The Alliance was started under the pretense of signing players who aren’t in the NFL and giving them a chance to play in our league,” Spurrier said to Saturday Down South. “And if they play well enough in our league, then maybe they’ll get the opportunity to play in the NFL. That was the original plan, but obviously, the plan has changed.”

With this original sentiment in mind, let’s take a look at the AAF players that may be earning NFL contracts in the near future.

AAF Players That Could Earn NFL Contracts

According to Pro Football Focus, which evaluated each player in each AAF game this season, San Antonio Commanders safety Derron Smith was the league’s Player of the Year.

On 309 snaps in coverage, Smith led the league at any position on defense with his 93.2 coverage grade as he intercepted three passes and broke up another five. He stuck his head in on 37 total tackles and missed just three while his eight defensive stops were a top-10 figure among safeties. His prowess in the secondary for the Commanders make him a legitimate candidate to potentially land a spot in the NFL this next season.

The Banning (Calif.) native starred at Fresno State and was drafted in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. His last regular-season action was in 2017, when he split time with the Bengals and the Cleveland Browns.

He recovered one fumble for Cleveland. In 2016 for the Bengals, he recorded 7 tackles. In 8 games for the Commanders this season, he racked up 21 stops, 8 pass deflections and 3 interceptions.

Dolphins Wire suggested that Miami sign Smith to fill one of 32 open roster spots. In addition, Kyle Crabbs suggests in the article that Miami extend an offer to Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert to help replace the departed Ryan Tannehill.

Gilbert, under the direction of coach Steve Spurrier, was comfortably the best passer in the league this year. He passed for 2152 yards and 13 touchdowns to just 3 interceptions.

PFF stated that Gilbert is the No. 1 quarterback in the league ahead of Arizona’s John Wolford and San Antonio’s Logan Woodside.

Ben Kercheval of CBS Sports suggests two receivers that could see looks: Arizona Hot Shots wideout Rashad Ross and Orlando’s Charles Johnson.

He’s been the most consistent deep threat in the Alliance and leads the league with seven touchdowns. He has speed to burn, but he’s a gritty, tough wideout who has shown he can play through injuries. With his ability to catch short passes and go deep, he has a full route tree at his disposal. Someone will pick up this speedster in the summer.

Wolford and Ross make it look EASY on this 58-yard pass #GoShots #AZvsSA pic.twitter.com/pw4lKqwZVV — Arizona Hotshots (@aafhotshots) April 1, 2019

He also points out Johnson for his ability on comeback routes. A team like that Patriots that thrives on short-to-intermediate routes could go after the 30-year old.

As far as defenders go, Chiefs Wire calls for Kansas City to sign Salt Lake defensive end Karter Schult, who notched 25 tackles and 7 sacks for the Stallions.

The Chiefs are revamping their defense and remaking it in the image of new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s 4-3 under scheme. At 6-foot-3 and 260 pounds, Schult fits the mold that the Chiefs have been looking for in their defensive ends. While they’ve added some bodies there they still need to look to add competitive depth for the offseason. Adding a hungry player from this league to compete would be a wise decision.

We will find out over the next few weeks and months about which players find themselves in various NFL training camps.