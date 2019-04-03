WATCH: Wizards Guard Bradley Beal Shrugs When a Fan Says He Sucks

Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards took out the Denver Nuggets this past weekend on the road, holding the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference to just 28 second-half points. The Wizards guard tallied 17 points and 6 assists, but did the most damage by forcing Will Barton and Gary Harris into inefficient games.

As Beal walked off the court, a disgruntled (presumably Nuggets) fan told him that he sucked. Beal put his hands on his hips and made a funny face back to the fan.

A few hours after the video emerged, Beal continued laughing about the interaction on social media.

Beal has made the last two All-Star Games. He is averaging 26 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the 32-46 Wizards.

Beal played collegiately for the Florida Gators, and the Wizards drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft. He has played his entire career in the nation’s capital, averaging over 20 points a game in each of the last three seasons.

He signed a 5-year, $127 million contract in 2016. He is set to make over $25 million this season and won’t become an unrestricted free agent until the summer of 2021.

The Wizards hit their home court tonight for a 7 p.m. tip with the Chicago Bulls. Both are eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoff race.