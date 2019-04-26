Bears NFL Draft Picks 2019: When Does Chicago Select in 1st Round?

Following a 2018 NFL season in which the Chicago Bears made it back to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2010, fans have to feel good about the future outlook. While there’s no denying that the Bears are in a great spot, their fans will have to wait quite a while during the 2019 NFL Draft before the team gets the chance to pick a player.

The Bears are one of a few teams that do not have a first-round pick currently due to their blockbuster trade for Khalil Mack. Not only that, but they also won’t select in the second round, meaning that day two of the draft will feature a slow start barring a trade up by general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy.

We’re going to take a list of the Bears’ current NFL draft picks and when they’ll select over the three-day stretch.

Chicago Bears 2019 NFL Draft Picks: Full List

Note: Full list of NFL draft picks for the Bears comes courtesy of Tankathon.com. It does not include any trades which occur during the draft and could result in the outlook changing.

Round 3: Pick No. 88

Round 4: Pick No. 127

Round 5: Pick No. 163

Round 7: Pick No. 224 (via Denver Broncos)

Round 7: Pick No. 240

While the Bears only have five picks in the draft this year, there’s plenty of reason for fans to feel fine about having to wait a while to see their team select a player. Obviously, the biggest reason comes in the form of Mack, who was a star for Chicago during the 2018 season.

The first-round pick which was sent to Oakland wound up as the No. 24 selection overall.

Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack Trade: Terms & Details

The Bears had to give up a huge haul in order to land Mack, who’s one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported at the time, it featured two first-rounders and additional draft capital. Here’s the full breakdown:

Oakland Raiders receive: 2019 first-round pick, 2020 first-round pick, 2020 third-round pick, 2019 sixth-round pick

Chicago Bears receive: Khalil Mack, 2020 second-round pick and a conditional 2020 fifth-round pick

As you can see, Chicago’s 2019 second-round pick is not a part of that deal. That pick was used to trade back into the 2018 second round and select Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller with the No. 51 pick overall. The selection which the Bears have to send for that deal is No. 56 going to the New England Patriots.

Following the Bears acquisition of Mack, they gave the defensive end a six-year contract extension. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, it was worth $141 million with $90 million guaranteed in total and $60 million guaranteed at signing.

READ NEXT: Kyler Murray’s 40-Yard Dash Time Among Fastest Ever by NFL QB